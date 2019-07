Bullocks selling to £1,290/830kg at Lisahally Mart

A good entry of cattle on Wednesday.

Prices as follows

BULLOCKS

A McMurray £1,290/830kg, £1,190/730kg, Robert Blackburn £1,190/640kg, £1,170/640kg, £1,075/620kg, £1,055/520kg, £1,030/590kg, C Feeney £1,135/620kg, Kelly Farms £1,100/540kg, 31025/500kg, £1,010/500kg, £890/450kg, A McMurray £1,090/630kg, Robert Blackburn £1,085/600kg, £1,070/630kg, £1,065/580kg, £1,045/640kg, £990/590kg, £985/550kg, £960/610kg, James Lowry £1,050/560kg, £1,000/530kg, £1,000/520kg, £940/590kg, £935/540kg, £920/480kg, £900/490kg, £840/590kg, John Dodds £985/640kg, £935/600kg, £900/630kg, Robert Blackburn 880/550kg, James Lowry £840/590kg, £810/560kg and Gary Boyd £830/490kg.

HEIFERS

Victor Craig £1,100/610kg, £1,015/600kg, £1,000/570kg, L Kelly £1,010/500kg, £990/480kg, £980/460kg, A Lynch £980/470kg, £940/430kg, David Crockett £855/440kg, £825/480kg, £825/440kg, £755/480kg, £740/440kg, £725/400kg and J Dalton £610/320kg.

Fat lambs sell to £84 and fat ewes £91 on Tuesday. An excellent entry of stock.

FAT LAMBS

C Feeney £84/23kg, M Mullan £83.50/28kg, A and B Douglas £83.50/25kg, Patrick Sharkey £82.50/24kg, M Mullan £82.50/24kg, Noel Bond £82.50/23kg, Douglas Scott £82.50/25kg, S J Crig £82/24kg, Charles Canning £82/24kg, Barry Lyons £82/24kg, Stuart Caskie £82/24kg, A Devlin £82/23kg, Roland Wilson £82/23kg, Lee McElhinney £81.50/24kg, Edward Quigley £81.50/24kg, Richard Deeney £81.50/23kg, A McLaughlin £81.50/22kg, James McClelland £81.50/23kg, Kieran Hasson £81/22kg, Douglas McClelland £81/23kg, Norman Thompson £81/24kg, M Mullan £81/21kg, Douglas Scott £81/24kg, Patrick McNicholl £80.50/22kg, Howard Fulton £80/23kg, Amanda Scott £80/22kg, John Dodds £78.50/21kg and John and Ryan Young £78/21kg.

FAT EWES

A and B Douglas £91, Patrick McNicholl £90, M Mullan £90, Edward Quigley £87, A Devlin £87, Douglas McClelland £85, John Murray £80, Amanda Scott £80, Norman Thompson £78 and A and B Douglas £76.