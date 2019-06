Bullocks selling to £1,300 at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller supply of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1,300 and £630 over £1 while heifers sold up to £1,205 and £615 over £1.

Bullock and bull prices: R Scott, Newtownstewart 670kgs, £1,300, 640kgs, £1,220, 610kgs, £1,140; S Reid, Drumquin 740kgs, £1,250; G McCausland, Moyle 640kgs, £1,200, 600kgs, £1,200, 560kgs, £1,150, 550kgs, £1,105, 500kgs, £1,000, 520kgs, £985. A O'Carolan, Castlederg 460kgs, £905 and £865, 420kgs, £830, 380kgs, £730; Sean Cullen Ederney, 340kgs, £835, 310kgs, £790. King Farms, Omagh 290kgs, £750, 260kgs, £745, 330kgs, £705, 280kgs, £665.

Heifer prices: S Boyd, Strabane 590kgs, £1,205 and £1,045, 560kgs, £1,095; D Britton, Donemana 640kgs, £1,185, 590kgs, £1,085, 500kgs, £995, 570kgs, £990; J Bradley, Greencastle 380kgs, £900, 360kgs, £720. King Farms, Omagh 305kgs, £630.

Sheep Sale: L McFarland 24.5kgs, £98; 22.1kgs, £93.50; C Muldoon 23.5kgs, £97; a Castlederg farmer 23.2kgs, £97; W Boggs 22.5kgs, £94; C McAskie 24.8kgs, £94; P Conway 21.5kgs, £94; S Smyth 22.2kgs, £93; L McNeely 22.6kgs, £92; A Patrick 21.8kgs, £92 and P Keenan 22.4kgs, £92.

Fat ewes sold from £50 to £93.