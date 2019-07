Bullocks selling to £1,345 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday at Hilltown Mart: Fat ewes sell to £108.

Fat lambs - Hilltown farmers £82 for 27kg (303ppk), £81 for 26kg (311ppk), £79.50 for 26kg (305ppkk), £76.50 for 22.5kg (332ppk), £73.50 for 21kg (350ppk), £72 for 20kg (319ppk).Newtownhamilton farmer £81 for 26kg (311ppk). Castlewellan farmer £78 for 22.5kg (346ppk), £71.50 for 22kg (325ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £77 for 23.5kg (327ppk). Rostrevor farmer £76 for 23.5kg (323ppk). Newcastle farmer £75.50 for 22kg (340ppk). Rathfriland farmer £75 for 23kg (326ppk). Annaclone farmer £74.50 for 1kg (351ppk).

Store lambs - Castlewellan farmer £65.50 for 17kg (385ppk). Kilkeel farmers £65 for 18kg (361ppk), £62.50 for 16.5kg (374ppk), £60.50 for 17kg (355ppk).Banbridge farmer £63 for 17kg (370ppk). Hilltown farmer £62 for 16.5kg (375ppk). Cabra farmer £61 for 16kg (374ppk).

Fat ewes - Hilltown farmer £108, £100, £88, £84, £82. Banbridge farmer £81. Kilkeel farmer £76.

Saturday at Hilltown Mart.

Bullocks selling to £1,345.

Fat cows - Kilkeel farmers £940 for 638kg (147ppk), £940 for 584kg (161ppk), £915 for 666kg (137ppk), £890 for 752kg (118ppk). Hilltown farmer £930 for 604kg (154ppk).

Cows and calves - Killowen farmer £1,510. Hilltown farmer £1,140.

Heifers: Kilkeel farmers £915 for 458kg (199ppk), £900 for 418kg (215ppk), £850 for 452kg (188ppk), £840 for 484kg (173ppk), £775 for 368kg (210ppk), £730 for 426kg (171ppk). Rathfriland farmer-£875 for 468kg (187ppk), £790 for 420kg (188ppk), £765 for 474kg (161ppk).

Weanling males: Kilcoo farmer £900 for 526kg (171ppk). Annalong farmer £610 for 402kg (151ppk). Ballyward farmer £340 for 372kg (100ppk), £285 for 234kg (121ppk).

Bullocks: Loughgilly farmer £1,345 for 750kg (179ppk), £1,240 for 696kg (178ppk), £1,100 for 610kg (180ppk), £1,085 for 618kg (175ppk), £1,060 for 592kg (179ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £1,070 for 576kg (185ppk), £1,045 for 564kg (185ppk), £1,030 for 526kg (195ppk), £1,000 for 580 for (172ppk). Kilkeel farmer £990 for 502kg (187ppk).