Bullocks selling to £1,350 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good supply of cattle saw bullocks selling to £1,350, £610 over £1 and £270 per 100kgs.

Heifers selling to £1,185 and £615 over £1 while fat cows sold to up to £1,260 and £169 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: G J King, Omagh 510kgs, £169, 650kgs, £141; 490kgs, £149; J F McHugh, Castlederg 680kgs, £162, 700kgs, £149. S Reid, Drumquin 870kgs, £145, 740kgs, £139; S Boyd, Strabane 630kgs, £158, 625kgs, £139; E McNamee, Omagh 680kgs, £135, 600kgs, £137, 535kgs, £128; J Bradley, Omagh 640kgs, £132, J P McMackin, Strabane 640kgs, £138; J A Orr, Plumbridge 610kgs, £134; A Patterson, Newtownstewart 710kgs, £125, 720kgs, £121; J Cochrane, Donemana 620kgs, £139 and Paul McGurk, Plumbridge 560kgs, £144, 580kgs, £137.

Friesian cows sold from £93 up.

Bullocks and bulls: A Strabane farmer 540kgs, £1,150, 550kgs, £1,035, 480kgs, £880; R W McCrea, Ballymagorry, Friesian bullocks 740kgs, £1,350, 690kgs, £1,165, 670kgs, £1,140, 710kgs, £1,080 and £1,060; R Pinkerton, Omagh 590kgs, £1,150; H Sayers, Donemana 500kgs, £1,060, 470kgs, £1,050, 480kgs, £1,030, 430kgs, £1,020, 410kgs, £925, 460kgs, £890. P Crossan, Claudy 520kgs, £1,040. S Sproule, Castlederg 570kgs, £1,035, 580kgs, £1,005, 535kgs, £985. E McNamee, Omagh 480kgs, £1,000, 415kgs, £960, 400kgs, £920; J F McHugh, Castlederg 550kgs, £975, 470kgs, £935; M Sheerin, Donemana 520kgs, £960, 510kgs, £900; T Fyffe, Newtownstewart 410kgs, £800, 380kgs, £775; I Donnell, Strabane 420kgs, £770, 400kgs, £770, 370kgs, £750. A Devine, Donemana 230kgs, £630.

Heifer prices: Martin Sheerin, Donemana 570kgs, £1,185; S Hemphill, Castlederg 560kgs, £1,145, 540kgs, £1,070 and £985; J P McMackin, Strabane 590kgs, £975, 430kgs, £940, 470kgs, £915, 420kgs, £865, 320kgs, £745; D J Gallen, Castlederg 460kgs, £935 and £865, 420kgs, £815. R Pinkerton, Omagh 510kgs, £925, 440kgs, £870; K Morris, Gortin 360kgs, £915 and £790. A Strabane farmer 480kgs, £900; H Sayers, Donemana 470kgs, £910 and £850. A Devine, Donemana 320kgs, £740 and E McNamee, Omagh 330kgs, £725, 350kgs, £720.

Fat lambs: W Boggs; 23.5kgs £105; 21.5kgs £95; G Monteith 24kgs £101.50 and R Robb 22kgs £97.

Fat ewes: N Kee £100 and £70; R G Pollock £87; J L Todd £85 and £72; J Lowry £82 and £76; V McConnell £76 and £66 and C Kee £76.