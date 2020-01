Bullocks selling to £1230 at Omagh Mart

Choice lightweight in both sections recorded excellent prices, with overall demand steady.

Bullocks

Robert Gilmore, Dromore 410k £1020; 350k £870; 445k £980, M McKeown, Augher 445k £980; 505k £1060; 530k £1085, J Bratton, Lack, 430k £925; 410k £885; 440k £925; 475k £995, C Farquhar, Dungannon 445k £950; 460k £970, Jas Doyle, Coa 520k £1090; 515k £1080; 610k £1265, F Ferris, Leglands 555k £1150; 510k £1050; 535k £1100, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 520k £1065, E Loughran, Carrickmore 525k £1045, A G Armstrong, Dromore 550k £1085, C Gormley, Claudy 620k £1230; 575k £1135; 640k £1250, B Donnelly, Eskra 565k £1110; 580k £1135, S F Laird, Ardstraw 420k £875; 485k £975 and C Kelly, Loughmacrory 490k £1010.

Heifers

Rory Donnelly, Trillick 465k £1130, P Gormley, Drumquin 455k £1030, B Dunlop, Mountjoy 515k £1120; 590k £1265, G Donnelly, Trillick 560k £1215; 535k £1100; 460k £990, C Gormley, Claudy 535k £1110, A Kelly, Fintona 510k £1055; 560k £1110; 480k £995, J N Tierney, Dungannon 575k £1185; 555k £1125; 525k £1045, G Dolan, Ederney 515k £1050; 535k £1090, C A Cathers, Beragh 525k £1070; 585k £1160; 520k £1030, I Smith, Cookstown 535k £1090; 545k £1085, C Kelly, Loughmacrory 530k £1075, D McFarland, Bencran 510k £1010; 575k £1130, F Dolan, Killeter 645k £1275; 650k £1260; 480k £950, Jas Kelly, Loughmacrory 495k £1080, Patk. Connolly, Clogher 460k £950; 485k £985, P and M Mullan, Tattyreagh 450k £900 and E Loughran, Carrickmore 390k £830.

Fat cows

G Conway, Drumlea 570k £184, J Doyle, Cookstown 520k £176, William Irvine, Ederney 680k £172, P Horisk, Errigal 600k £170; 670k £148, C Devine, Strabane 620k £169, C Campbell, Tattykeel 670k £158, B McGlinchey, Gortgranagh 670k £156, C Gormley, Claudy 710k £156; 730k £153; 570k £153; 760k £140 and D McFadden, Mountfield 920k £149.

Friesian cows

J Henderson, Trillick 540k £132, E Crawford, Newtownstewart 690k £131, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 530k £126, S Porter, Kilclean 550k £126; 660k £118; 610k £114, S Pinkerton, Baronscourt 650k £124, R G Wilson, Kilskeery 700k £117 and R I Graham, Ederney 670k £116.

Weanlings

Des Millar, Sion Mills £745 and £715 Aberdeen Angus bulls, D J Crosbie, Mountjoy £740 Charolais bull, J. Sawyers, Sixmilecross £740 Limousin bull, B and K Duffy, Belleek £705 Charolais bull; £620 Charolais heifer, L Gallagher, Ederney £670; £605 and £600 Charolais bulls, A McQuaid, Dromore £600 Limousin bull and J McGerrigle, Artigarvan £600 Limousin heifer.

Dropped calves

E Boyd, Drumquin £515 Charolais bull, N Doherty, £360 and £350 Limousin bulls, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £355 and £345 Simmental bulls, Willmount Farms, Drumquin £360 and £340 Aberdeen Angus bulls, G Hawkes, Omagh £340 Belgian Blue heifer, T A McFarland, Knockmoyle £335 Belgian Blue bull, S J Carson, Fyfin £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Tait, Newtownstewart £335 Charolais bull; £310 Charolais heifer, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £330 Hereford bull, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £330 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, B and S Sloan, Irvinestown £335 Belgian Blue heifer; £320 Limousin bull and J Maguire, Leglands £320 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Sale of wintered suckled calves: An opening sale of 300 calves sold to an average of 229 pence per kilo, with the tops reaching 297 pence per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

C Devine, Glenmornan 310k £915, M. McCullagh, Loughmacrory 320k £920; 425k £980; 430k £980 and £960, Rory Donnelly, Trillick 340k £940; 360k £930; 335k £860, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 325k £900; 370k £950; 355k £905; 385k £980; 420k £1005, K McNulty, Dromore 355k £930, K O’Neill, Dromore 360k £940; 380k £950, M Moore, Kesh 385k £1000, E McGirr, Ballygawley 300k £785; 260k £700; 300k £770; 280k £730, H B Coll, Drumquin 275k £800, M Donnelly, Sixmilecross 250k £675, S O’Kane, Dreeogue, 275k £730, Jas Love, Fintona 410k £1000 (2); 425k £1020; 435k £995, E O’Kane, Drumquin 415k £970 and £960; 410k £915, Jason Smyth, Killen 410k £935; 415k £945, J Keenan, Rouskey 420k £940; 405k £870, S Carron, Ederney 470k £1040; 430k £960, P Johnston, Beragh 405k £900, B McCloskey, Garvagh 285k £655, M Gormley, Sixmilecross 250k £710; 320k £770, P. Meenan, Loughmacrory 325k £845, B O’Neill, Dungannon 320k £810, D Baxter, Knockmoyle 340k £860; 380k £900, S Ward, Beragh 390k £995 and F Quinn, Cookstown 330k £800.

Heifer calves

F Cassidy, Lettercarn 300k £840; 305k £770 (2), L Alexander, Corlea 270k £755; 315k £795, F Quinn, Cookstown 325k £825, S Teague, Dromore 315k £795, B O’Neill, Dungannon 330k £810, Jason Smyth, Killen 410k £870; 405k £840; 425k £870, John Teague, Dromore 500k £1030, C McDonald, Ballygawley 285k £790, S Carron, Ederney 290k £780; 390k £870, E Lindsay, Strabane 300k £780; 270k £665; 330k £775, C Devine, Glenmornan 370k £855 and B McCloskey, Garvagh 260k £600; 210k £540; 270k £600.