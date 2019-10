Bullocks selling to £1235 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good entry of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1235 (£645 over £1 per kg and £241 per 100kgs).

Heifers sold to £1270 and £645 over £1 per kg while fat cows sold to £1310 and £157 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: G Sproule, Castlederg 510kg £157, 640kgs £120; W Tait, Omagh 735kgs £146; R Allison, Killymore 720kgs £142; D Falls, Castlederg 950kgs £138; Ray Elkin, Omagh 685kgs and £630kgs £133. T Patrick, Drumlegagh 580kgs £131 and M McShane, Glenmornan 720kgs £121, 560kgs £114.

Friesian cows sold from £82 to £115.

Bullock prices: R Allison, Killymore 675kgs £1235, 575kgs £920; D J Baxter, Crowhill 605kgs £1190, 575kgs £1140, 560kgs £1140 and £1100, 570kgs £1070, 485kgs £1060 and £900, 475kgs £1010 and £1000; a local farmer 700kgs £1190; A Harley, Plumbridge 545kgs £1190 (£645 over £1), 595kgs £1140, 560kgs £1080, 545kgs £1080, 495kgs £930. a Castlederg farmer 580kgs £1025, 560kgs £960. A Millar, Sion Mills 625kgs £1050, a local farmer 645kgs £1000, 590kgs £945, 525kgs £925, 480kgs £890; J Blair, Strabane (Friesian bullocks) 605kgs £980, 615kgs £950, K Kerlin, Claudy 510kgs £970, 475kgs £910, 460kgs £905; J F McElhill, Omagh 340kgs £775 (£228 per 100kgs) 320kgs £740 (£231 per 100kgs) 420kgs £730, 410kgs £720. J Marshall, Killeter 340kgs £730, 300kgs £720 ( £240 per 100kgs) 270kgs £650 (£241 per 100kgs) and 290kgs £630.

Heifer prices: Peter McNally, Plumbridge 625kgs £1270 (£645 over £1) 625kgs £1235 and £1145. A local farmer 750kgs £1165, 545kgs £840; William McKean, Sion Mills 585kgs £1130, 575kgs £1115, 540kgs £1050, 525kgs £1035; A Harley, Plumbridge 520kgs £1000, 465kgs £910, 480kgs £910. V J Arthur, Douglas Bridge 505kgs £970, 530kgs £965 and £920, 515kgs £965. K Kerlin, Claudy 440kgs £760, 430kgs £790, 405kgs £750 and a Gortin farmer 385kgs £760, 435kgs £755.

Sheep sale: A good entry of lambs and ewes sold to a slightly easier trade as was expected.

Sample prices: D McIlwaine 25.25 kgs £78.20; R Scott 24.50kgs £75; K McNamee 24.20kgs £75; V Shortt 24.50kgs £74; J McBride 25kgs £73; F McKenna 25.60kgs £73; G Lecky 25.40kgs £72.50; S Conway 24.90kgs £72; R Pinkerton 23.80kgs £72; W T Stronge 23.75kgs £70.30; O Patterson 24.50kgs £70; A McKelvey 23.90kgs £70; P Devine 26kgs £70; W T Nethery 23.60kgs £69 and T McNamee 24.90kgs £69.

Fat ewes: D McIlwaine £74; J B McCullagh £70; P Devine £70 and F McKenna £62.