Bullocks selling to £1245 at Newtownstewart Mart

All stock sold to a sharp trade on Saturday with bullocks selling to £1245 and £630 over weight while heifers sold to £1195 and £585 over weight.

Fat cows: T Hempton, Drumlea 845kgs £160, 835kgs £156, 855kgs £142. J S Britton, Donemana 665kgs £145; J Sayers, Donemana 630kgs £140, 500kgs £137, 495kgs £127. L Devine, Strabane 790kgs £141.

Cows with calves sold to £1335.

Bullock prices: A D Armstrong, Dromore 615kgs £1245, 600kgs £1200, 550kgs £1125; G Hamilton, Castlederg 575kgs £1145, 545kgs £1015; a Strabane farmer 585kgs £1140, 630kgs £1125, 545kgs £950; S Britton, Donemana 600kgs £1050, 545kgs £1000. R Baxter, Drumquin 465kgs £990, 445kgs £925, 370kgs £865. B Marlow, Omagh 505kgs £965, 475kgs £820; R J Sproule, Castlederg 335kgs £780 and £760, 425kgs £850, 365kgs £730, 290kgs £650.

Heifer prices: C A Armstrong, Dromore 610kgs £1195, 555kgs £1095, 515kgs £1020; G Hamilton, Castlederg 610kgs £1035, 595kgs £1010, 585kgs £965; J J Morris, Glenhull 470kgs £1005, 435kgs £1005 and £940; 455kgs £980, 425kgs £905, 400kgs £865 and Toneywall Farms, Fermanagh 495kgs £970, 460kgs £920, 350kgs £760, 315kgs £655.

Sheep sale: W Gilmour 33.40kgs £88; B McIlwaine 27kgs £87.50; N A McKernan 26.50kgs £87; F McKenna 27.80kgs £87; Hillside Dairy Farm Ltd 26.3kgs £86; G McFarland 25.5kgs £85.50; D Dunbar 25.3kgs £85; S A Conway 23.6kgs £84.50, G E Nethery 24.6kgs £84; C Frazer £84; R Baxter 23.1kgs £81; Ryan Gormley 22.1kgs £76.50; I Frazer 22.5kgs £76; 20.9kgs £74 and S Brogan 21.2kgs £71.

Fat ewes sold up to £86.