Bullocks selling to £1300 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another very sharp trade at Saturday's sale with bullocks selling to £1300, £640 over weight and £280 per 100kgs while heifers peaked at £1230 and £620 over weight.

Fat cows: W J Lynch Omagh 630kgs £155, D McNamee Crockatore 615kgs £142; W J Armstrong Dromore 455kgs £640; B Devine Donemana 680kgs £132, 545kgs £126; R Edwards Strabane 590kgs £124. J Kelly Strabane 600kgs £121.

Friesian cows sold from £70 to £108.

Heifer prices: C Devine Claudy 635kgs £1230, 590kgs £1210. J Kee Strabane 555kgs £1155, 515kgs £1000. M Flanagan New Buildings 550kgs £1130 and £1085, 550kgs £1080, 480kgs £1020, 495 £1000. R Scott Newtownstewart 605kgs £1120, 565kgs £1050, 545kgs £1020, 575kgs £1000. R Buchanan Donemana 565kgs £1035, 635kgs £1100. G Snodgrass Sion Mills525kgs £925. W A Hamilton Castlederg 425kgs £890, 335kgs £670 and M Lynch Omagh 270kgs £650 (£241 per 100kgs)

Bullock prices: C Devine Claudy 665kgs £1300, 570kgs £1210; J Beattie Newtownstewart 715kgs £1180, 655kgs £1080; G Snodgrass Sion Mills 590kgs £1050; W A Hamilton Castlederg 445kgs £1000, 390kgs £850; R Callan Eglinton 440kgs £885, 570kgs £915; J G Kelly Strabane 375kgs £805; A Strabane farmer 385kgs £755 and M Lynch Omagh 255kgs £715 (£280 per 100kgs) 270kgs £700.

Sheep sale: Fat hoggets - J Scott 28.2kgs £100; D Dunbar 26.1kgs £100; W Houston 25.7kgs £100; 24.8kgs £95.50; 24.2kgs £90; R K Oliver 27kgs £98.50; C McLaughlin 24.8kgs £98.50; R Hamilton 25.4kgs £96.50; E McCloskey 23.7kgs £95; G E Nethery 23.8kgs £94; F Hasson 23.8kgs £92; R Hill 20kgs £92 and A Britton 21.3kgs £85.

Fat ewes sold up to £110.