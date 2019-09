Bullocks selling to £1325 at Omagh Mart

Another large entry in all departments, with prices showing no improvement on previous weeks.

Bullocks

William O’Neill, Donemana 545k £1090; 435k £935; 405k £865; 410k £850, S McCanny, Clanabogan 535k £1055, M Rodgers, Donemana 585k £1150; 500k £970, M McPhillips, Dromore 630k £1230; 645k £1220, B Dunlop, Mountjoy 535k £1050; 585k £1140; 575k £1105, J Giles, Beragh 585k £1135, A Caldwell, Killen 585k £1130, C Elkin, Omagh 590k £1135; 715k £1325, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 600k £1150, Pat Fox, Carrickmore 580k £1115, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 440k £960, M McKeown, Gortin 450k £940, P Conway, Loughmacrory 410k £850; 420k £875; 390k £780, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 485k £995, T Gavin, Fintona 420k £850, P McDermott, Fintona 480k £950, H P McMahon, Beragh 620k £1190; 635k £1210; 675k £1285; 680k £1240, R J Lecky, Carncorn 640k £1225 and L McCarroll, Eskra 510k £970; 550k £1035.

Heifers

A McAleer, Glenmornan 425k £905; 365k £780; 395k £825, S Kelly, Carrickmore 465k £945; 485k £960; 480k £935; 360k £800, Ian Warnock, Plumbridge 440k £880; 430k £850; 545k £980, A Sproule, Kesh 420k £825, G Corry, Trillick 500k £980; 530k £995; 525k £985, P McDermott, Fintona 535k £1005, J J McGirr, Augher 520k £975; 485k £940, M Keys, Clogher 595k £1110; 545k £1000, J Doyle, Cookstown 585k £1090, M Donnelly, Foremass 590k £1080; 640k £1160, S McCanny, Clanabogan 585k £1005, J Sloan, Irvinestown 600k £1080, S G Donnelly, Beragh 390k £830, P T McMenamin, Leglands 380k £795, M Kelly, Artigarvan 320k £655, T Gavin, Fintona 395k £790 and N McCombe, Donemana 475k £910.

Fat cows

D McFarland, Sixmilecross 690k £166, M McLaughlin, Dungannon 670k £155; 640k £139; 660k £134, P C Mullin, Sixmilecross 720k £154; 820k £154, J Harvey, Castlederg 660k £148, J Sloan, Irvinestown 590k £137, P McCrossan, Drumquin 560k £136; 660k £134, S J Irvine, Ederney 630k £136, D McAleer, Fecarry 600k £134, L McCarroll, Eskra 730k £134 and J Anderson, Sixmilecross 650k £133.

Friesian cows

S Porter, Kilclean 770k £118, De. Millar, Sion Mills 610k £115; 650k £113, A McCarney, Fintona 720k £114; 600k £112, W McCreery, Fyfin 710k £112 and J Elliot, Castlederg 630k £111.

Fat bulls

J Anderson, Sixmilecross 1080k £132, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 1010k £127, C Carson, Drumlegagh 1060k £123, J Bogle, Castlederg 910k £122 and A Roulston, Dromore 930k £117.

Dropped calves

A McKelvey, Mountjoy £510 Charolais bull, P Fox, Carrickmore £460 Limousin bull, M McLaughlin, Dungannon £455 Limousin heifer, P O’Kane, Eglington, £400 Charolais bull, D Bettie, Omagh £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, Greenbank Farms, Killen £365 Belgian Blue bull, J Anderson, Trillick £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, Jas Moore, Ardstraw £350 Belgian Blue bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £315 Simmental bull; £295 Charolais heifer, D Emery, Castlederg £310 Charolais heifer, A Roulston, Dromore £305 Hereford bull and D Vance, Trillick £300 Aberdeen Angus bull.