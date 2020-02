Bullocks selling to £1350 at Omagh Mart

A large entry in all sections with lightweights an improved trade and heavier sorts a steady trade.

Bullocks

William Gamble, Artigarvan 565k £1205; 460k £1025; 425k £940, M McCance, Drumnakilly 580k £1230, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 620k £1285; 535k £1100, M McKeown, Augher 530k £1100; 505k £1065; 540k £1095, G Donnelly, Trillick 665k £1350; 450k 1060 and £1055; 430k £980; 465k £965, B Kelly, Loughmacrory 415k £955, Ivan Fraser, Omagh 465k £1020; 485k £1030; 385k £960, G McDonagh, Ederney 470k £1020, M Cumisky, Creggan 555k £1145; 515k £1060; 335k £735, C McElhill, Drumquin 530k £1090, Sean O’Kane, Drumquin 570k £1170, W J Doherty, Newtownstewart 540k £1090; 620k £1245, B Sheridan, Sixmilecross 505k £1015, S Buchannon, Drumquin 885k £1500; 605k £1180, J F McBride, Carrickmore 610k £1205, B and K Duffy, Belleek 320k £865; 310k £810; 400k £940, S Atcheson, Victoria Bridge 350k £755 and A McConnell, Gortin 375k £800.

Heifers

P Slevin, Clogher 575k £1180, N Doherty, Killeter 505k £1035, G McMaster, Pomeroy 545k £1110; 530k £1070; 510k £1020, P McGread, Trillick 600k £1220; 585k £1185; 590k £1185, Robert Scott, Newtownstewart 565k £1145; 590k £1175, M Kelly, Carrickmore 525k £1055, B Kelly, Loughmacrory 600k £1200; 480k £960, C Kennedy, Claudy 550k £1090, G Law, Kesh 520k £1030; 505k £1000; 410k £880; 485k £1015, M. Cumisky, Creggan 425k £995; 420k £880; 465k £970, D Gillan, Garvagh 435k £930, Tom Donnelly, Brookeborough 450k £930; 485k £985; 495k £1005, W Nixon, Donemana 360k £835; 415k £850; 385k £825, R Hopper, Cookstown 460k £965; 465k £975; 495k £995, C A Cathers, Beragh 500k £1000, E McCrory, Mullaslin 445k £890; 390k £800, P Connolly, Clogher 390k £820 and M McCoy, Dromore 400k £840; 495k £985.

Fat cows

Bert Jones, Ederney 790k £184, M M Aiken, Drumquin 650k £170, K Irvine, Ederney 560k £168, M McFadden, Strabane 680k £160, F Dolan, Killeter 630k £155, G McDermott, Mountfield 520k £151, F Daly, Carrickmore 720k £144, P Farley, Sixmilecross 680k £140 and M McGoldrick, Ederney 600k £139; 590k £136.

Friesian cows

William Gamble, Artigarvan 580k £123, P Armstrong, Kesh 750k £115, T Stevenson, Kesh 620k £115; 700k £108, D Longwell, Omagh 630k £111, C Noble, Lislap 600k £110, B S Sloan, Irvinestown 760k £110, A Doak, Clanabogan 610k £108; 650k £108 and A McKelvey, Meaghy 630k £107.

Dairy cows

T Keatley, Aghyaran £2060 calved second calver, W R Given, Dungannon £2000 calved second calver and Jas Oliver, Dromore £2000 and £1980 calved second calvers.

Dropped calves

Willmount Farms, Drumquin £440 Simmental bull; £400 Limousin bull, D Longwell, Omagh £415 and £380 Belgian Blue bulls; £345 Belgian Blue heifer, B McBride, Trillick £400 Belgian Blue bull; £340 Belgian Blue heifer, M O’Kane, Drumquin £400 Hereford heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £385 and £360 Simmental bulls, J Maguire, Trillick £365 Limousin bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £365 Belgian Blue bull, Jas Oliver, Dromore £360 Hereford bull, M Dolan, Castlederg £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Monteith, Fecarry £340 and £335 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R Smyth, Drumquin £330 Belgian Blue heifer, M K McCullagh, Greencastle £335 Belgian Blue bull; £320 Belgian Blue heifer, N Hutchinson, Trillick £330 Charolais bull and M Kee, Douglas Bridge £315 Hereford heifer.