Bullocks selling to £1380 for 705k at Omagh Mart

A smaller entry which included a high percentage of dairy bred stock saw prices hold steady.

Bullocks

S Mitchell, Middletown 665k £1320; 705k £1380, S Britton, Donemana 560k £1155; 520k £1055, N Curley, Claudy 540k £1110; 500k £1060, N McQuaid, Dromore 560k £1130, G McGirr, Trillick 590k £1160; 620k £1190, N Daly, Omagh 510k £1000; 490k £995, M Donnelly, Dromore 595k £1150; 530k £1020, P Colgan, Drumnakilly 410k £880; 395k £855; 370k £780, J Teague, Sixmilecross 480k £1000; 475k £975, P McAnaw, Castlederg 370k £800 and J McKenna, Broughderg 600k £1140.

Heifers

William Doherty, Strabane 560k £1235; 540k £1190; 605k £1200, N McQuaid, Dromore 525k £1135; 520k £1070; 540k £1080; 500k £1090, C Gibson, Eglington 510k £1045; 445k £1000; 470k £990; 390k £970, J Strafford, Trillick 560k £1130; 455k £1030, M P Kelly, Fintona 545k £1065, H G Mellon, Ballygawley 405k £930; 470k £1000, R J McClintock, Seskinore 410k £855; 400k £820, R Rea, Clanabogan 375k £900, H Wilson, Ardstraw 430k £880 and J M Rodgers, Beragh 475k £945.

Fat cows

P Teague, Dromore 680k £154, M Conway, Mullaslin 650k £149, A Hall, Donemana 730k £148; 590k £147, G McDermott, Mountfield 470k £148, D Irvine, Lack £138; 660k £132, M McMenamin, Drumquin 770k £136, W Browne, Clanabogan 630k £130 and P J Fox, Carrickmore 750k £130.

Friesian cows

P Teague, Dromore 630k £141, Moo Milk Ltd 550k £119; 560k £108, W McCay, Castlederg 730k £115, S Mitchell, Drumlegagh 650k £112, P Armstrong, Kesh 780k £110, B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 660k £107, W McCreery, Fyfin, 600k £106, S McQuaid, Trillick 700k £106 and P McNamee, Douglas Bridge 630k £104.

Weanlings

Kesh producer, £750 Charolais heifer; £640 Limousin heifer, B McAnespy, Trillick £700 Simmental bull, Killadeas, farmer £620 Hereford bull, W. Baxter, Lislap £605 and £600 Limousin bulls; £600 Limousin heifer, D McLaughlin, Cross £620 Charolais heifer, D Irvine, Lack £575 Limousin heifer, A Morris, Newtownstewart £600 Charolais bull, M McCarroll, Fintona £555 Aberdeen Angus bull and S McGinley, Eskra £535 Simmental heifer.

Dropped Calves

A Ruthledge, Fintona £415 Belgian Blue bull, D. McConnell, Knockmoyle £400 Belgian Blue bull; £400 Belgian Blue heifer, K Alcorn, Omagh £400 and £390 Belgian Blue bulls, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £400 Limousin bull; £390 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, S. Robinson, Dungannon £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Nelson, Douglas Bridge £365 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Ryan, Kinmore £360 Charolais bull, C McCartan, Carrickmore £355 Aberdeen Angus bull; £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £355 Belgian Blue bull, R Smyth, Drumquin £350 Belgian Blue bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £350 Fleckvieh bull and Jas Moore, Ardstraw £310 Belgian Blue heifer.