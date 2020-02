Bullocks selling to £1385 for 750k at Lisahally Mart

An excellent entry of cattle in Wednesday's sale.

Bullocks selling to £1385/750kg and heifers selling to £1220/510kg.

BULLOCKS

Philip McShane £1385/750kg, Matthew Blair £1240/660kg, £1200/610kg, £1195/610kg, £1150/660kg, £1110/580kg, £1100/580kg, £1050/560kg, £1000/560kg, Gary Hamilton £1345/740kg, £1290/670kg, £1215/650kg, Philip McShane £1200/700kg, £1200/630kg, John Feeney £1060/530kg, £960/520kg, £950/480kg, George Hamilton £950/540kg, W Kennedy £900/400kg, £865/370kg, £850/350kg, £810/390kg, S Moore £895/470kg, T Parkhill £880/500kg, £855/490kg, £805/470kg, James Neely £870/320kg, £820/330kg, £750/360kg, D Thompson £830/480kg, £775/450kg, £755/450kg, £750/380kg, Liam McCartney £775/450kg, £750/430kg, S Moore £770/350kg, £770/360kg, £750/320kg and W Kennedy £740/330kg.

HEIFERS

A Hannah £1220/510kg, £1200/500kg, £1180/570kg, Matthew Blair £1190/590kg, £1170/590kg, Howard Lynn £1150/640kg, £1050/580kg, £1025/570kg, £1010/570kg, S Moore £1070/560kg, W Kennedy £1000/460kg, £930/430kg, £900/410kg, £900/410kg, £875/460kg, £875/410kg, £815/410kg, Stuart Parkhill £970/480kg, £850/480kg, £810/460kg, Edward Quigley £900/560kg, S Lynch £860/420kg, £840/400kg, £840/410kg, £830/400kg and Adrian Hamilton £855/490kg, £845/490kg, £810/530kg, £800/450kg, £775/450kg.

More record prices this week with lambs selling to £107.

Store lambs selling to £105, fat ewes selling to £101 and in lamb ewes selling to £172.

FAT LAMBS

Mark Douglas £107/35kg, John Killen £105/34kg, £103/27kg, Mark Douglas £103/28kg, Patrick McNicholl £103/28kg, Patrick Brolly £102/26kg,£100/25kg, £100/27kg, Charles McDevitt £101/26kg, David Hawthorn £100/33kg, £100/22kg, Clive Connell £99.50/27kg, A McMurray £99.50/25kg, Liam Bryson £99.20/28kg, Michael O'Neill £99/24kg, Patrick Brolly £99/24kg, Sean McCloskey £98/26kg, A Lynch £98/25kg, David Devenney £97/25kg, £97/25kg, £97/25kg, Patrick Brolly £96.50/24kg, Christopher O'Neill £96/24kg, £96/24kg, Michael O'Hara £95/23kg, Stephen Haslett £94.50/25kg, Mark Douglas £94.50/25kg, DSR Moore £93.50/23kg, Mark Douglas £92/25kg, Robert Lowry £90.50/23kg, Seamus Farrell £90/23kg, David Hawthorn £90/23kg, A Buchanan £90/22kg and Hugh O'Connor £90/24kg, £86.50/21kg.

STORE LAMBS

Graham Russell £86.50/20kg, D Buttress £86/22kg, M McCombe £86/21kg and Graham Russell £85/18kg.

FAT EWES

Patrick Brolly £101, Charles McDevitt £100, T Magee £100, £99, Richard Fulton £94, A McMullan £93, Patrick McNicholl £91, Mervyn Whiteside £90, Patrick Brolly £89, A McMurray £86, David Hawthorn £85, A and B Douglas £85, Thomas Irons £84, PatrIick McNicholl £84, Neill Donaghy £83, Mark Douglas £81, Graham Russell £80, John Ramsey £80, Richard Fulton £80, R and W Golligher £80 and K Kennedy £80.

INLAMB EWES

Hugh McCollum £172, £172, £172, £172, £170, £170, £168, £160, £160, £160, £150 and TJ Magee £160, £120.