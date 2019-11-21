Bullocks selling to £1385 for 770kg at Lisahally Mart

A good entry of cattle selling to rising prices.

Bullocks sold to £1385/770kg and heifers sold to £1145/640kg.

BULLOCKS

Gary Hamilton £1385/770kg, £1335/750kg, £1330/700kg, £1330/730kg, William Bond £1305/710kg, £1265/790kg, Robert McCrea £970/520kg, £945/490kg, £870/510kg, S McElhatton £920/470kg, £900/450kg, £890/430kg, £880/440kg, A Harpur £860/450kg, £810/430kg, D Farrell £800/430kg, £760/440kg, John Logue £660/330kg and Bernard Feeney £580/280kg, £570/230kg, £490/200kg.

HEIFERS

Philip McShane £1145/640kg, £1105/670kg, William Bond £1100/570kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1000/540kg, £975/540kg, £915/480kg, £900/470kg, £895/510kg, £795/450kg, Robert McCrea £885/510kg, £820/490kg, £815/480kg, £815/490kg, £795/510kg, £790/470kg, Geofrey Killen £765/450kg, Joseph McElhatton £760/400kg, Robert Love £760/450kg, £755/460kg, £755/440kg, £745/420kg, £700/390kg, £700/460kg, £680/420kg, £65/430kg, £665/420kg, Robert McCrea £750/520kg, £700/480kg, Joseph McElhatton £740/400kg, S Moore £730/380kg, Robert Waugh £690/390kg,£635/410kg, Bernard Feeney £640/290kg and Robert Love £635/400kg.

Fat Lambs sell to £91 on Tuesday. Another strong trade this week.

FAT LAMBS

John McWilliams £91/28kg, Doglas McClelland £90/25k/g, John Logue £89/27kg, Reid Clarke £87/27kg, Hugh McNicholl £87/26kg, Seamus McCloskey £86.80/28kg, Cochrane Bros £86.50/26kg, Stephen and Diane Smyth £86/25kg, James Clarke £85.50/26kg, Norman Thompson £85.20/25kg, Alwyn Fleming 84.80/25kg, James McKean £84/27kg, Hugh O’Connor £84/24kg, Robert Blackburn £83.20/24kg, M Mullan £83.20/28kg, David Smyth £83/23kg, John Connolly £83/25kg, John McWilliams £83/21kg, Kenneth Johnston £82.50/25kg, Leslie Robinson £82/24kg, Stephen and Diane Smyth £82/23kg Kenneth Johnston £82.50/25kg and Brian Johnston £82/24kg.