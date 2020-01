Bullocks selling to £1415 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good seasonal entry of cattle sold firmly with bullocks selling to £1415, £675 over £1 and £246 per 100kgs heifers sold to £1195, £580 over £1 and £223 per 100kgs.

Fat cows sold to £1255 and £161 per 100kgs.

Bullock prices: Ms L Rouse Strabane 770kgs £1415, 640kgs £1260, 660kgs £1155, 555kgs £1010; M Flanagan New Buildings 660kgs £1335, 615kgs £1260, 585kgs £1260,

570kgs £1190 and £1145. K Kelly Gortin 570kgs £1180, 500kgs £970, 405kgs £905, 345kgs £850 (£246 per 100kgs) 410kgs £845; a Strabane farmer 475kgs £980; B Cooper Castlederg 410kgs £875, 370kgs £870. S Armstrong Dromore 410kgs £865, 375kgs £850, 310kgs £690. A Gortin farmer 390kgs £795 and S Brogan Gortin 345kgs £785, 350kgs £725 and £655, 285kgs £690.

Heifer prices: G C Snodgrass Sion Mills 615kgs £1195, 645kgs £1125, 575kgs £1020, 595kgs £1000; R Scott Newtownstewart 610kgs £1165, 570kgs £1130, 590kgs £1125, 560kgs £1085; A Strabane farmer 525kgs £920, 540kgs £840; D J Gallen Castlederg 415kgs £825; S Armstrong Dromore 390kgs £810, 340kgs £700; Joe Moore Claudy 470kgs £800; J Brogan Gortin 330kgs £735 (£223 per 100kgs) 305kgs £650 and a Gortin farmer 370kgs £700.

Fat cows: D J Gallen Castlederg 780kgs £161, 645kgs £150; C Hood Newtownstewart 845kgs £137, 675kgs £940; R Matthewson Dunbunraver 710kgs £144 and S Robinson Altdoghal 630kgs £139, 555kgs £695.

Sheep sale: 300 prime hoggets on offer sold to an overall average just shy of £95 per head.

Prices: D McIlwaine 26.70kgs £98; F McKenna 28.10kgs £97; R Baxter 25.4kgs £97; C McLaughlin 25.50kgs £97; L McFarland 26.70kgs £96; G McFarland 25.10kgs £96; K McNamee 25kgs £96; P McConnell 25.4kgs £96; 23.9kgs £94.50; 21.3kgs £83.50; A Gortin farmer 27.2kgs £96; P McFarland 27.4kgs £94; W T Stronge24.4kgs £93.50; 23.3kgs £91; S Brogan 24.3kgs £93; R S Moore 22.8kgs £92.50 and P Hunter 21.7kgs £87.

Fat ewes: S Allen £100 and £80; P Conway £87 and P Hunter £80.

Poorer ewes sold from £50 up.