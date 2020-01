Bullocks selling to £1435 for 730kg at Lisahally Mart

Another sharp trade this week.

Bullocks selling to £1435 for 730kg and heifers selling to £1150 for 660kg.

BULLOCKS

Matthew Blair £1435/730kg, £1300/690kg, £1290/650kg, £1260/630kg, £1195/600kg, £1145/620kg, £1140/650kg, £1075/580kg, Gary Hamilton £1380/710kg, £1250, £1100/630kg, Jonathon Cairns £1375/690kg, £1255/660kg, £1165/660kg, £1150/630kg, £1135/550kg, £1080/540kg, £1000/550kg, Patrick McShane £965/450kg, Mervyn Whiteside £960/550kg, John Beattie £885/500kg, £865/480kg, £850/460kg, £840/430kg, £795/450kg, £785/4320kg, James Neely £800/360kg, £800/320kg, Patrick McShane £760/370kg and James Neely £755/330kg.

HEIFERS

Matthew Blair £1150/660kg, George Hamilton £985/540kg, £950/520kg, £890/500kg, L Kelly £930/450kg, £850/400kg, £800/380kg, Herbert Dixon £915/480kg, £910/480kg, £900/510kg, £870/520kg, H Nicholl £800/490kg, £780/480kg,£780/480kg, £775/500kg, Herbert Dixon £800/470kg, L Walls £780/400kg, £770/360kg, Mildred Rutledge £745/450kg, £740/440kg, £735/450kg, £700/400kg, £660/370kg, £630/390kg, £620/380kg, £600/370kg and George Hamilton £710/430kg.

FAT COWS: J D Donaghy £1342/610kg, £1114.40/560kg, David Cowan £844.80/640kg and S Kelly £828.10/470kg.

Fat lambs selling to £101.50 on Tuesday.

Great demand in all sections brought a mighty trade.

Prices as follows

FAT LAMBS

C Moran £101.50/5kg, £100.20/26kg, Leslie Robinson £98.50/26kg, Fairmount Farms £98.50/27kg, Rodney Hutchinson £98/26kg, S Kelly £98/25kg, R Killen £98/26kg, £98/27kg, Charles McDevitt £98/27kg, C McCrudden £97.50/24kg, £97.50/26kg, John Dodds £97/24kg, A McMurray £96/23kg, Fairmount Farms £95.80/25kg, Norman Thompson £95.20/24kg, Leslie Robinson £95/26kg,Robert Blackburn £95, Hugh O’Connor £94.50/24kg, Seamus Farrell £94/24kg, Michael O’Hara £93.80/23kg, Jerry O’Hara £93.80/23kg, Shane McCloskey £92.50/23kg, John Devine £91.50/23kg, Hugh O’Connor £91/24kg, A Kelly £90.50/23kg, A McMurray £90/22kg, £88.50/22kg, £87/22kg, John Devine £89/23kg, George McKinney £89/22kg and Ivor Purcell £87.50/21kg.

STORE LAMBS

Rodney Hutchinson £85, R and W Golligher £82, S Kelly £82, £81.50, £80, Jerry O’Hara £77 and George McKinney £75.

FAT EWES

John Gilfillan £112, Martin Doherty £110, £95,re £94, £91, Ruth Hutchinson £95, Kelly Farms £91, D Harpur £90, £87, £82, Arthur Rainey £83 and Rodney Hutchinson £77.