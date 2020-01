Bullocks selling to £1495 for 730kg at Lisahally Mart

A powerful trade on Wednesday with bullocks sold to 269ppk and heifers to 241ppk.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Maurice Thompson £1495/730kg, £1480/780kg, £1425/750kg, £1420/710kg, £1390/730kg, £1340/710kg, £1290/660kg, £1200/590kg, Charles McNabb £1240/650kg, £1085/610kg, £1045/570kg, £1000/540kg, £995/570kg, £985/540kg, £970/540kg, £965/560kg, £955/580kg, £925/480kg, £915/480kg, £895/540kg, M and C Duffy £1145/640kg, £1060/510kg, Fergal Callan £1010/490kg, Jean Sayers £965/500kg, £960/490kg, £910/520kg, £900/520kg, £900/510kg, £850/430kg, Edward Quigley £900/440kg, Mark McCrea £890/500kg, £830/430kg,£815/490kg, John Beattie £850/540kg, £850/450kg, £820/470kg, Jean Sayers £845/490kg, Charles McNabb £840/480kg, John and H Foster £825/460kg.

HEIFERS

Maurice Thompson £1265/590kg, Alan Kennedy £1100/570kg, £1090/550kg, £980/510kg, £950/530kg, £900/470kg, Fergal Callan £1005/470kg, William Neely £1000/590kg, £940/560kg, £870/510kg, £840/480kg, £810/490kg, David Gamble £890/460kg, David Snodgrass £875/550kg, £860/510kg, Fergal Callan £840/450kg, Philip Donaghy £835/440kg, £800/410kg, £735/350kg, £700/340kg, £700/390kg, J and H Foster £800/450kg, £725/380kg, £700/390kg, Derek McNeely £790/440kg and Robert Crawford £720/340kg, £700/290kg.

Sheep prices continue to rocket on Tuesday.

Fat lambs selling to £104.50, store lambs to £90 and fat ewes £121.

FAT LAMBS

D Moore £104.50/30kg, C and C Feeney £102.50/25kg, R Killen £102.50/28kg, Kenneth Johnston £102/31kg, R Killen £101.50/26kg, D Lynch £101/25kg, Mark Rosborough £100.20/26kg, Garath Tracey £100/28kg, John Connllly £100/24kg, Sean McCloskey £100/24kg, £96/23kg, John Logue £99/24kg, Samuel Miller £97/24kg, R Devine £94/25kg, Arthur Rainey £94/26kg, Mark Rosborough £93.80/24kg and Ian Smyth £91.20/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

John Watson £90, Graham Russell £87.20, A McMurray £87, Howard Fulton £87, Thomas Henderson £87, A McMurray £85,Brian Burke £71, Liam Gormley £1 and A McMurray £70.

FAT EWES

Martin Smyth £121, Seamus Farrell £118, H McCollum £107, Stephen Johnston £101, Kenenth Johnson £90, £80, D Walker £84, Noel McDaid £92, Samuel Miller £90, Kenneth Johnston £88, £87, Gillian Clarence £82 and Martin Smyth £80.