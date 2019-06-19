Bullocks sold to £1,380 at Omagh Mart

A seasonal entry if 200 store cattle met mixed demand with plainer and heavier sorts not always matching expectations.

Bullocks

Jas Walsh, Omagh 360k, £900 and £890; 380k, £925; 425k, £980; 385k, £925, Co Down farmer, 420k, £940; 460k, £1,030; 480k, £1,035, P McDermott, Fintona 445k, £985, N Armstrong, Lack 410k, £900; 480k, £1,000; 440k, £900, J McKeown, Mountjoy 405k, £865; 430k, £870, A McMullan, Castlederg 350k, £800; 340k, £760; 400k, £830, William Doherty, Strabane 460k, £920, S Moore, Seskinore 545k, £1,100, H Colton, Dromore 540k, £1,035; 590k, £1,120; 570k, £1,075, S McCanny, Clanabogan 640k, £1,200, S Fox, Carrickmore 650k, £1,200, B McNulty, Trillick 705k, £1,265 and P McKenna, Pomeroy 790k, £1,380.

Heifers

F Smyth, Dromore 405k, £900; 490k, £990, R Wauchope, Strabane 410k, £900; 370k, £790, H Colton, Dromore 405k, £830; 480k, £970, P McDermott, Fintona 440k, £900; 525k, £1,055; 375k, £870, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 465k, £940, P McGrath, Melmount 535k, £1,090, M McCanny, Sion Mills 650k, £1,280, H Wilson, Ardstraw 5445k, £1,100 and J Johnston, Ederney 335k, £710; 340k, £700.

Fat cows

William Doherty, Strabane 690k £181, S. McNally, Cookstown 570k £165; 510k £148, G. Monteith, Seskinore 620k £156, P, McGrath, Drumquin 610k £155, N. McConnell, Cookstown 620k £154; 680k £147; 670k £145, K. O’Neill, Dromore 660k £153, C. Gallagher, Newtownstewart 570k £148.

Friesian Cows

S. Marshall, Ardstraw 550k, £126; 630k, £110; 570k, £109, P Armstrong, Kesh 740k, £125, M Mullan, Tattyreagh 730k, £119, A Patrick, Drumlegagh 620k, £113, J Allen, Fyfin 680k, £109 and B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 760k, £107.

Dropped calves

K Atcheson, Dromore £520 Charolais bull, M Moore, Envagh £505 Charolais bull, H Gallagher, Dromore £490 Charolais bull, C Monteith, Seskinore £450 Limousin bull; £365 Limousin heifer, Des Moore, Fintona £440 and £390 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R Fulton, Seskinore £430 Aberdeeen Angus bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £400 Aberdeen Angus bull; £305 Aberdeen Angus heifer, W and J McLaughlin, Drumquin £395 Hereford bull, R Funston, Trillick £390 Limousin bull and P Hollywood, Greencastle £360 Charolais heifer.