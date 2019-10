Bullocks sold to £1265 for 740kg at Lisahally Mart

An excellent entry of stock sold to firm trade.

Bullocks sold to £1265/740kg and heifers sold to £1190/630kg.

BULLOCKS

Gary Miller £1265/740kg, £1240/750kg, £1235/720kg, £1205/720kg, £1195/770kg, £1155/770kg, £1100/690kg, W Donnell £1205/620kg, £1130/590kg, Wesley Miller £1185/680kg, Liam Devine £1150/660kg, £1140/630kg, W Donnell £1100/650kg, £1080/640kg, £1050/550kg, £1005/580kg, David Devenney £1100/620kg, £1090/600kg, £1070/610kg, £1050/620kg, Andrew Stewart £1065/590kg, £950/570kg, Robert Wallace £1020/670kg, Kenneth Johnston £965/530kg, £960/560kg, £940/520kg, £930/500kg, David Devenney £955/560kg, Robert Hamilton £945/580kg, John Nutt £940/520kg, Andrew Stewart £925/560kg, Robert Wallace £920/570kg, £910/560kg, John Nutt £910/520kg and Robert Hamilton £900/550kg.

HEIFERS

W Donnell £1190/630kg, Robert Houston £1080/570kg, A McMurray £1020/610kg, £1000/630kg, S Devine £1020/530kg, £1020/595kg, William Moore £990/510kg, Keith Cunningham £960/530kg, Robert Houston £955/560kg, £930/550kg, £930/520kg, £920/540kg, £920/490kg, £900/540kg, £900/580kg, I Smyth £955/510kg, £930/520kg, William Moore £950/530kg, £920/450kg, £900/480kg, £890/490kg, £880/460kg, £870/540kg, £870/480kg, David Devenney £920/540kg, £915/520kg, Robert Wallace £910/540kg, Keith Cunningham £900/480kg and L Moore £900/480kg.

A full yard of sheep on Tuesday with fat lambs selling to £82, ewes lambs selling to £79, fat ewes selling to £98, breeding hoggets selling to £142 and breeding rams selling to 200gns.

FAT LAMBS

R McLaughlin £82/26kg, £81/25kg, Kenenth Johnston £72.80/25kg, Alwyn Fleming £72.80/24kg, A McMurray £72/26kg, Patrick Sharkey £72/25kg, Roalnd Wilson £72/25kg, Gary Sproule £71.80/26kg, Amanda Scott £71/24kg, Olsen Allen £71/23kg, Stuart Caskie £71/25kg, Terence McLaughlin £71/25kg and Martin O'Connor £70.50/24kg.

EWE LAMBS

S Moore £79, £78, Parick Duffy £74, Barney O'Kane £74, Gary Sproule £72 and Liam Gormley £70.

FAT EWES

David Poston £98, £98, Patrick Sharkey £80, Ian McSparron £80, Patrick Sharkey £80, David Poston £74, Jeffrey Baird £70, Stuart Caskie £70 and S Devine £70.

BREEDING HOGGETS

David Poston £142, £120, £15, £100 and Liam Bryson £118, £106.

BREEDING RAMS

David Mawhinney 200g, £200g,180g, 175g, 170g and Henry Beacom 200g, 185g.