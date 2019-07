Bullocks to £1205 at Rathfriland Co-Op

There was an excellent entry of cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op on Friday.

The fall in factory prices was not reflected in the ring. Heavy bullocks sold to £2.00 per kilo for a 602k Ch at £1205 from Leitrim, Kilkeel. This pen of 14 averaged over £1100 each. Weanling calves sold to 250p/k on two occasions, i.e., 360k at £900 from Annalong and 322k @ £805 from Strangford. Store heifers cleared up to £1075. Fat cows sold to £980 for a 700k Sh from Annalong. 90 dropped calves sold to £415 on 3 occasions, a Sim bull from Banbridge, a Sim bull from Ballyholland and an Angus bull from Katesbridge.

DROPPED CALVES: Banbridge farmer £415. Katesbridge farmer £415. Ballyholland farmer £415 and £390. Ballynahinch farmer £410, £390 and £300. Katesbridge farmer £400 and £290. Dechomet farmer £380. Annalong farmer £370 and £330. Mayobridge farmer £295. Clontifleece farmer £290.

WEANLINGS: Strangford farmer 410k at £950, 322k at £805. Annalong farmer 360k at £900, 404k at £900, 390k at £880. Banbridge farmer 438k at £920, 380k at £920, 400k at £910, 450k at £905, 404k @ £900. Dromara farmer 306k at £655. Poyntzpass farmer 444k at £900. Glenloughlin farmer 280k at £600, 260k at £550, 224k at £480.

HEIFERS: Ringbane farmer 668k at £1075, 592k at £1035, 596k at £960. Poyntzpass farmer 512k at £950, 490k at £900, 476k at £880. Shinn farmer 438k at £830, 494k at £805.

FAT COWS: 700k at £980, 760k at £905, 692k at £800, 630k at £750, 696k at £750.

BULLOCKS: Kilkeel farmer 602k at £1205, 592k at £1150, 660k at £1145, 586k at £1145, 588k at £1135, 570k at £1130, 590k at £1100, 578k at £1095, 550k at £1055, 534k at £1075, 566k at £1040. Moyadd farmer 420k at £860, 356k at £800, 306k at £580.

Lamb prices increased considerably on Tuesday evening. A top per kilo of 402p/k was paid with the average price well up. Five lots of lambs sold at £85 per head. A lot of 21.6k from Edenodinary sold at £83.50. Fewer good fleshed ewes in the entry of 154 topped at £93 for 10 from Dromara.

LAMBS: Grallagh farmer 23.9k at £85. Ballinaskeagh farmer 25k at £85. Drumnaquolie farmer 26.7k at £85. Ballinaskeagh farmer 24.4k at £85. Emdale farmer 24.8k at £85. Bryansford farmer 23k at £84. Ballynamnny farmer 23k at £84. Edenordinary farmer 21.6k at £83.50. Emdale farmer 22k at £82.50. Newry farmer 20.4k at £82. Mayobridge farmer 17.3k at £69. Cabra farmer 17k at £67.

FAT EWES: Dromara farmer 10 at £93. Ringbane farmer 2 at £90. Castlewellan farmer 2 at £85. Brackney West farmer 4 at £83. Tierkelly farmer 15 at £80. Banbridge farmer 2 at £80. Annaghbane farmer 3 at £80. Hilltown farmer 1 at £80.