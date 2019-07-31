Bullocks to £1225 and heifers to £1220 at co-op

Friday’s Rathfriland Co-Op sale contained more heavy cattle than normal.

These sold to £1225 for an overaged Lim steer with many bullocks from £1100 to £1225. Friesian bullocks reached 880k from Aughnaskeagh.

In the heifer section there were few under 500k with a top weight of 700k from a Castlewellan farm. Again, many heifers at over the £1100 mark.

Fat cows reached £790 for a616k lot from Ballyward. A Dromore farmer sold a 494k cow at £780 and a 456k lot at £670. Weanling calves sold to £910 for a 500k BB heifer from Rostrevor. A pen of Angus males from Ballyward reached £905 and £900. Another good entry of dropped calves topped at £480 for a Lim bull from Begney, Dromara. Heenandale farms reached £445 for BB heifers and £420 for Hereford heifers. A one month old Sim bull from Seaforde sold at £430.

DROPPED CALVES: Begney farmer Lim heifer £480. Heenandale farms BB bull £455, Her bulls £420, £420, £405 and £405. Seaforde farmer Sim bull £430. Clontifleece farmer Sim heifer £370 and bull £320. Ballyroney farmer 2 Lim heifers, £350 each. Heenandale farms Her heifers £340, £335 and £330. Newry farmer Her heifer £245. Clough farmer 2 Angus bulls £240 each. Crossgar farmer BRB bull £240.

WEANLINGS: Ballyward farmer 470k at £905, 480k at £900, 464k at £890, 458k at £885. Banbridge farmer 410k at £870, 436k at £870, 382k at £870, 390k at £850, 340k at £820. Rostrevor farmer pen of Ch females, 506k at £910, 388k at £740, 390k at £740, 390k at £730. Dromara farmer 258k at £505, 260k at £475. Ballyroney farmer 360k at £610.

FAT COWS: 616k at £790, 494k at £780, 604k at £720, 466k at £695, 456k at £670, 594k at £670.

HEIFERS: Closkelt farmer 700k at £1220, 614k at £1090. Damolly farmer 680k at £1185, 624k at £1115, 630k at £1060, 586k at £1045. Castlewellan farmer 632k at £1140, 600k at £1055. Edenagarry farmer 636k at £1125, 590k at £1055, 540k at £915. Newry farmer 504k at £915, 456k at £900, 448k at £845.

BULLOCKS: Damolly farmer 12 Lims 694k at £1225, 640k at £1170, 672k at £1135, 634k at £1105, 546k at £1090. Edenagarry farmer 680k at £1155, 692k at £1120, 666k at £1080. Castlewellan farmer 590k at £1090, 640k at £1100, 658k at £1055, 600k at £1065 and 586k at £900. Friesian bullocks from Aughnaskeagh sold to £1170 for an 880k OTM lot. Other Friesians from £570 to £700 twice.

There was an improved trade on Tuesday evening especially in the lamb section. The top pence per kilo of 421 with the small light lambs all selling at over £4.00 per kilo. While £100 was paid for ram lambs from a Saintfield farm, the fat lambs topped at £84 for a Kilkeel farmer. A large entry of fat ewes and rams cleared up to £118 for a Bryansford farmer.

LAMBS: Kilkeel farmer 24.5k at £84. Glenhorne farmer 25k at £83. Cabra farmer 27k at £82.50. Kilcoo farmer 23k at £81.50. Hilltown farmer 25.4k at £81.50. Kilcoo farmer 24.9k at £81.50. Bryansford farmer 26.5k at £81. Drumnaquiole farmer 24.9k at £81. Annalong farmer 26.2k at £81. Hilltown farmer 13.9k at £58.50 and 14.50k at £60.50. Rathfriland farmer 17k at £70 and 11k at £45. Dromara farmer 16k at £66. Maze farmer 12k at £50.

FAT EWES & RAMS: Fat rams sold to £118 from Bryansford with ewes to £100 from Kilkeel. Hilltown farmer £99. Seapatrick farmer £91. Lisnacree farmer £90 etc.