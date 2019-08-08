Bullocks top at £1200 at Rathfriland

There was a larger entry of cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op on Friday with dropped calves and bullocks all increasing in numbers. Bullocks again topped at £1200 for a Banbridge farmer.

Heifers sold to £930 for a 490k BB from a Hillsborough farm. Good heifers sold from 190p to 200p per kilo. In the weanling section, £900 was obtained twice for a 450k Lim from Poyntzpass and a 490k from Aughlisnafin. Dropped calves were a tremendous trade with a pen of Hereford males from Seaforde to £385. A large pen of BB and Angus females from Scarva sold to £365 twice. An Angus heifer from Seafin sold at £355. The fat cows were 90% Holstein selling to £765 for 680k. Suckler heifers and calves sold to £1080 for a Ballykeel farmer.

DROPPED CALVES: Seaforde farmer pen of Her males, £385, £340, £340, £335, £335, £325, £315. Scarva farmer pen of AA heifers £365, £365, £325, £300. Seafin farmer AA heifers £335. Hillsborough farmer pen of BB £335, £320, £300, £290. Rathfriland farmer 2 Her males, £320 and £310 and a BB £315. Armagh farmer Her male, £300.

WEANLINGS: Aughlisnafin farmer 490k at £900, £460k at £870, 504k at £865, 416k at £840, 430k at £835. Poyntzpass farmer 450k at £900, 460k at £820. Annalong farmer 16 Angus, 476k at £815, 374k at £735, 348k at £710, 350k at £710, 352k at £710, 332k at £700, 342k at £670 etc. Rathfriland farmer 364k at £720, 352k at £710, 348k at £705, 360k at £710.

HEIFERS: Hillsborough farmer 490k at £930, 510k at £870, 400k at £755, 420k at £735. Ardarragh farmer 490k at £905, 388k at £775. Tanvalley farmer 452k at £850, 440k at £830, 454k at £750, 420k at £725. Annalong farmer 344k at £660, 348k at £710, 288k at £560.

BULLOCKS: Banbridge farmer 690k at £1200, 580k at £1005, 576k at £980. Hillsborough farmer 494k at £945, 478k at £900, 478k at £900, 486k at £885, 486k at £885, 510k at £880, 476k at £860, 438k at £860, 450k at £835. Newry farmer 462k at £850, 420k at £790, 374k at £705 twice.

The largest entry of sheep this year saw a good improvement in price. A top of £87 was paid for a Downpatrick farmer for 27k. Main trade for heavy lots was from £84.50 up. In the store section, a lot of 17k sold at £70 from Ballykeel. Over 200 fat ewes sold to £105 and £100 from a Warrenpoint farm. Breeding hoggets from a Hilltown farm reached £148 each and breeding rams to £240.

LAMBS: Downpatrick farmer 27k at £87 and 25k at £86. Dromara farmer 24k at £86.50. Hillsborough farmer 30k at £86. Kilkeel farmer 25.6k at £86. Killowen farmer 26.5k at £85. Greencastle farmer 27.5k at £85. Dromara farmer 23.3k at £85. Drumaknockan farmer 25k at £84.50. Ballykeel farmer 17k at £70. Rostrevor farmer 15.3k at £60. Altnadue farmer 14.9k at £56. Store lambs sold from 365p/k to 401p/k.

FAT EWES: Warrenpoint farmer £105 and £100. Drumentine farmer £95. Warrenpoint farmer £85. Cabra farmer £80. Ballinaskeagh farmer £80. Newcastle farmer £80. Cranfield farmer: £80. Breeding hoggets from Hilltown to £148 with breeding rams from Warrenpoint to £240.