Bulls sell to £1320 at Newtownstewart

A good seasonal entry on offer saw Bulls and Bullocks selling at Newtownstewart to £1320 £640 over £1 and 256 per 100kgs while Heifers sold to £1360 and £680 over £1.

Bullock and Bull prices: T Young Castlederg 650kgs £1290, 505kgs £1090, 590kgs £1015; J F McHugh Castlederg 665kgs £1270, 630kgs £1120, 540kgs £1105, 510kgs £1035, 480kgs £985, 490kgs £970. A Armstrong Dromore 595kgs £1150, 575kgs £1120, 605kgs £1100, 615kgs £1100, 535kgs £1040. J Mullan Claudy 520kgs £1040. A Strabane farmer 575kgs £1025, 500kgs £875. M Lynch Omagh 310kgs £715. D Irvine Enniskillen 340kgs £870, 360kgs £870, 335kgs £770, 310kgs £740. D Crawford Strawhill

975kg Bull £1320.

Heifer prices: Peter McNally Plumbridge 680kgs £1360, R Scott Lislafferty 570kgs £1200, 560kgs £1020; T Harley Plumbridge 605kgs £1175 and £1160, 580kgs £1150, 540kgs £1125 and £1090; 520kgs £1045, 485kgs £925, 460kgs £920; R Smyth Donemana 615kgs £995, 480kgs £925, 520kgs £900; J Mullan Claudy 550kgs £990; A Strabane farmer 550kgs £980. L Devine Glenmornan 470kgs £935; W T Boyd Strabane 490kgs £820; M Lynch Omagh 275kgs £670, 310kgs £660.

Sheep Sale: F McKenna 29kgs £88.50; 27.4kgs £87.50; S Brogan 24.7kgs £87.50; W Cather 26.5kgs £87; J Armstrong 30kgs £87; W Cather 25.9kgs £87; S Conway 24.3kgs £85; M Lynch 25.3kgs £84; C Moss 22.1kgs £80.50; T R Crawford 21.3kgs £75.