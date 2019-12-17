Bumper dairy entry for sale

The final Dungannon Dairy Sale of 2019 takes place on Thursday, December 19.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed a bumper entry of 110 fresh calved heifers and cows, 25 springing heifers, 25 bulling heifers and 20 heifer calves.

The pre-sale show will be judged by David Simpson, Damm Herd, Lisburn, and is generously sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd.

The auction gets underway at 11.30am sharp. First to come under the hammer is an entry of heifer calves (10) from the Dunbanard Herd owned by Paul Dunn, Bangor, and the Carrowcroft Herd owned by Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore.

These calves are bred from top AI bulls including Leaninghouse Big Bubba, ABS Crimson, Westcoast Alcove, Cherry Lily Zip Luster, and Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti.

The milking portion of the catalogue includes 60 fresh calved heifers and cows from top local herds Ardmore, Ardgonnell, Bannwater, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Dunbanard, Edenordinary, Killane, Kilvergan, Moree, Relough, Simlahill, and Stephen Greenaway.

The fresh calved heifers and cows selling are daughters of leading AI bulls such as Superhero, Mardi Gras, Alltime, Jantana, Trix, Solaris, Jedi, Mogul, Unix, Dewars, Impression and Penmanship.

Next week’s sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart will also host a major reduction sale of the Sharkey Herd on behalf of Messrs Nelson Trimble and Partners, Kircubbin.

This offering includes 50 fresh calved heifers and cows, 25 springing heifers, 25 bulling heifers and 10 August to October born heifer calves.

Michael Taaffe said: ”The Sharkey reduction sale includes an outstanding group of fresh calved heifers and young cows in first, second and third lactation. They all calved in October and November, and are in full milk. The herd’s average is 9,500kgs at 4.15% butterfat and 3.31% protein.

“These are real farmers cows, medium sized with great udders. They are AI bred and the sires include Mogul, Supersire, Mardi Gras, Boxer, Punch and Baloo.”

Rounding off the Sharkey offering is a batch of well-grown springing heifers, due December, January and February and an entry of bulling heifers. These are all bred from World Wide Sires AI bulls.

Catalogues are available on request from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288. Alternatively, view the catalogue on-line at www.taaffeauctions.com

The Dungannon Dairy Sale will resume on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Holstein NI and Taaffe Auctions would like to wish their customers a Happy Christmas, and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.