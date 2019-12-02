Buoyant trade as dairy stock hits 3,600gns at Dungannon

There was a buoyant trade for dairy cattle at the November show and sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions at Dungannon.

Prices peaked at 3,600gns for an in-milk heifer, while cows topped at 2,650gns twice, in-calf heifers reached a ceiling of 1,600gns, and calves sold to a top of 500gns.

Robert Stewart exhibited the reserve champion Hilltara Caviar Wendy on behalf of Sam and John McCormick, Bangor. Presenting the award are Paul Clingan, Danske Bank, sponsor;p and judge Paul Dunn. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed a 96% clearance and said: “Dungannon is the one-stop shop for pedigree and commercial dairy cattle. The recent sale offered a selection of milking females to suit all requirements, with young cows and heifers selling from 1,250gns to a top of 3,600gns.”

The Kelso family from Rock, Dungannon, claimed the day’s top prices of 3,600gns, 3,550gns and 3,200gns. Their offering was part of the Moree Herd’s ongoing dispersal sale.

Sale leader at 3,600gns was Moree Granite Marqi VG2yr PLI £488. Sired by Progenesis Granite, she is bred from Moree Denim Marqui EX92-2E who gave 14,548kgs at 4.77% butterfat and 3.42% protein in her fourth 305-day lactation. This heifer’s maternal sister sold for a top price of 5,000gns at the on-farm dispersal earlier this year.

Following close behind at 3,550gns was Moree Doorman Sheena VG86-2yr PLI £227. A potential third generation EX, she is by Val Bisson Doorman, and out of Moree James Sheena EX-2E LP50.

Jonny Kelso, Rock, Dungannon, exhibited the honourable mention award winner Moree Hurricane Delores PLI �396 sold for 2,400gns. Included are Paul Clingan, Danske Bank, sponsor; and Bangor judge Paul Dunn. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The VG2yr Moree Hurricane Delores PLI £396 caught the eye of judge Paul Dunn, Dunbanard Herd in Bangor, to take the honourable mention award at the pre-sale show. Sired by Bacon Hill Hurricane, her dam is Crouchlands Reece Delores BSR GP83.

Calved six weeks and producing 36 litres daily, she came under the hammer at 3,200gns.

The Kelso family also realised 2,650gns for Moree Helix Jackie VG86-2yr PLI £492.

Two lots sold for 2,700gns each. First to go was Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Outfitter Heather PLI £359; followed by Relough Cleo Danna 2 PLI £364 from Ronald McLean and Sons.

Supreme champion at the November Dungannon Dairy Sale was the 2,550gns Bloomhill Grafeeti Primula PLI �231 bred by Richard Shanks, Tandragee. Handler Stephen Shanks was congratulated by sponsor Paul Clingan, Danske Bank; and judge Paul Dunn, Bangor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Paul Dunn awarded the supreme championship ribbons, generously sponsored by Danske Bank, to Bloomhill Grafeeti Primula PLI £231 bred by Richard Shanks, and son Stephen, from Tandragee. This one was sired by Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti, and is out of Bloomhill Lavanguard Primula 2 VG – one of 120 cows in the herd. A potential fourth generation VG/EX, she calved ten days ago and is producing 33 litres daily, and sold for 2,550gns.

Cows topped at 2,650gns, paid to George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown, for Beechview Goodwhone Birdseye GP84; and Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, for Ortongrange Kingboy Fools Gold ET PLI £284.

The reserve championship went to the second calver Hilltara Caviar Wendy GP83 from Sam and John McCormick, Bangor. Calved five days and producing 30 litres, she attracted a bid of 2,280gns.

An entry of in-calf heifers from John Berry’s ongoing Skybrook dispersal sold to a top of 1,600gns. Leading the offering was Skybrook Brekem Liza PLI £269, a potential eighth generation VG/EX heifer, scanned in-calf to sexed Westcoast Lighthouse semen.

Bertie Kelso, and grandaughter Charlotte Rose, from Rock, pictured at the Dungannon Dairy Sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

George and Jason Booth sold a selection of heifer calves born in August and September.

They topped at 500gns, realised by the nine-week-old Beechview Unix Ruth PLI £314. Sired by Croteau Lesperron Unix, her dam is the potential tenth generation Beechview Goodwhone Ruth GP83-2yr.

Averages: 72 in-milk heifers 1,972gns; 20 cows 1,920gns; 7 in-calf heifers 1,468gns; and 5 heifer calves 441gns.

Results from the judging ring:

Heifer in-milk, born between 25/06/16 and 07/07/17 – 1, and supreme champion, Richard and Stephen Shanks, Bloomhill Grafeeti Primula by Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti; 2, and honourable mention, B Kelso and Sons, Moree Hurricane Delores VG2yr by Bacon Hill Hurricane; 3, B Kelso and Sons, Moree Doorman Sheena VG86-2yr by Val Bisson Doorman ET.

Heifer in-milk, born between 08/09/17 and 23/02/18 – 1, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Alltime Tury y SSI Headway Alltime; 2, TS Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Drake Shiela 2 by Brabantdale Drake; 3, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Kimball Maude 3 by Seagull Bay Slvr Kimball.

Dungannon Dairy Sale judge Paul Dunn from Bangor.

Junior cow in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, Hilltara Caviar Wendy GP83 by Gillette Caviar; 2, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Goodwhone Birdseye GP84 by TW Goodwhone.