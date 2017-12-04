Burglars target rural homes in Co Tyrone

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a number of burglaries in rural areas of Co Tyrone overnight on Friday, 2 December.

It was reported that a house on the Racolpa Road in Omagh had been entered. A number of rooms were ransacked and a number of items were reported stolen.

A house on Trinamadan Road in Gortin was also entered and a number of items including a sum of money stolen.

It was further reported that a house on Tattysallagh Road in Omagh was entered, however is not believed that anything was stolen as a result of the burglary.

A link between the burglaries has not yet been established.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson is appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 670 of 02/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.