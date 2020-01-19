Burns Night is an excuse to liven up a potentially dreigh January day

Next Saturday, the 25th January is Burns’ Night when the Scottish poet Robert Burns is remembered and his name toasted at events across the world.

Burns was born fortuitously on January 25, 1759, Scottish or not his arrival in the world is an excuse to liven up a potentially dreigh January day.

The first Burn’s supper was held at the family cottage, in the village of Alloway near Ayr, by Burns’s friends, on July 21, 1801, the fifth anniversary of his death.

It has been a regular occurrence ever since across the globe.

At the centre of any Burn’s night supper is the Haggis. You could make your own Haggis if you want by boiling lamb’s pluck ( heart, lungs and liver), chopping it and mixing it with oats, suet and spices.

Press this mixture into an ox stomach lining, tie and simmer for a couple of hours. Don’t fancy this?

There are many butchers in Northern Ireland who will do all the hard work for you. Tom’s butchers in Portstewart make them every year using a traditional recipe and they’re as good as anything you’d get in Scotland!

Haggis was in no way a luxury item – it was borne out of the necessity to use the readily available cheaper cuts and offal.

Traditionally the haggis is piped into the room and the host recites the “Address to the Haggis” poem.

Everyone toasts the Haggis with a dram of whiskey and its then carved up and served with neeps and tatties.

I’ve added a recipe for Rumbledethumps instead of the usual turnip and potato dish.

It originates from the Scottish borders and is similar to colcannon.

Turnip and potatoes are mashed together with the addition of fried onions and cabbage.

The whole mixture is baked with cheddar cheese on top. It’s a lovely stand alone dish but also perfect with haggis or any roast meats.

Cock a leekie soup is a heart warming chicken broth from Scotland.

It was one of the first things I made in college but I was horrified at the traditional garnish – prunes!

Don’t get me wrong I love a prune, just not in a chicken soup.

If you want to stick to the recipe’s heritage feel free to add a few.

It would be the perfect starter for a Burn’s supper or just as something to warm the cockles on a cold, damp day.

Raspberries and whiskey are normally served together in a traditional Cranachan – raspberries, honey, whiskey and cream are topped with toasted oats. I’ve taken inspiration from this time honoured combination but added a sabayon and some ginger crumble to the mix.

A sabayon is a light sauce usually made with egg yolks, sugar and wine.

My version uses whiskey instead of the wine.

Whiskey and ginger works very well together.

To add some crunch and spice to the dish I’ve included a recipe for a ginger crumble to sprinkle onto the creamy, zingy raspberries.