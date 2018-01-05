Bursaries are awarded to 22 winning students

Christmas came early for twenty-two successful agriculture and horticulture students with the CAFRE Bursary programme at Greenmount Campus.

A total of £22,000 was distributed in the awards presentation held on Friday, 8 December.

This year’s bursaries were generously provided by: ABP Food Group, AI Services Ltd, Bank of Ireland, Bulrush Horticulture Ltd, Calor Ltd, Cogent, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Darren Clarke Golf School, Devenish Nutrition, Dunbia, Fane Valley, Genus ABS, Gibson Trust, Irish Farmers’ Journal, John Thompson and Sons Ltd, Moy Park, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Ulster Grassland Society.

As expected, there was very high competition for the bursaries from Higher Education students at Greenmount Campus who commenced their studies in September 2017 on the BSc Agricultural Technology Honours Degree, the Foundation Degree in Agriculture and Technology and the Foundation Degree in Horticulture.

Speaking at the awards presentation ceremony, Mr Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, thanked the industry representatives for their generosity and willingness to support young people entering higher education within the sector.

The bursary sponsors praised the high quality of the students’ work and congratulated them on their efforts. Ashley Fleming, Cogent’s NI Regional Manager, commented on the amount of work that had gone into the submissions and also the strong performance of the candidates at interview.

James Scroggie, a student on the BSc Agricultural Technology programme who progressed from the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma and was the recipient of the Bank of Ireland bursary, thanked the sponsors for their support.

“The bursary programme is not just about the money, it also provides students with opportunities for work placement and in some cases employment at the end of our studies,” he added.