Business Development Groups open for applications

The Business Development Groups (BDG) Scheme is part of the NI Rural Development Programme, funded by DAERA and the European Union, and is now open for applications. The BDG scheme delivers farm business development advice to farmers.

Farm advisory support is delivered to farmers in groups, in an environment where they can share their personal experiences and learn from one another.

The BDGs meet six times a year for a training event which focuses on a topic that is of interest to them. Specialist speakers can be invited to participate in the groups and occasionally, groups may travel to an event in another area.

Benefits of BDG membership include:

- Training on the latest farming technologies

- Networking with local farmers with similar interests

- Support from a CAFRE adviser to prepare a development plan for your farm

- Access to the CAFRE Benchmarking Service

- Opportunity to gain a Level 3 qualification

There are BDGs available for all the main enterprises. CAFRE is also introducing ‘Environmental Farming’ BDGs as an addition to the scheme, open to new and existing BDG members.

While the environment is a theme across all BDGs, Environmental Farming BDGs will focus more specifically on farming technologies that will protect and enhance the environment.

The BDG Tranche 5 application period closes on Friday 24 January at 4pm. To apply on-line visit the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk/business-development-groups/ or visit your DAERA direct office where you can apply on-line with assistance.

For queries e-mail kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk or telephone 028 9442 6790.