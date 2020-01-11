Business focus for UGS annual conference later this month

The Ulster Grassland Society’s Annual Conference will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at the Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick commencing at 9.45am with an exciting programme under the theme “Getting back to Business”.

This year’s line-up of speakers includes:-

Tony Evans who has been a Farm Business Adviser in the dairy sector for over 30 years and is very focused on the financial performance of businesses.

He has a specific focus on grass-based businesses and the importance of coaching and supporting the next generation into farming.

Roger Hildreth is a dairy farmer who farms with wife Judith and eldest son Tom at Curlew Fields in the Vale of York. The farm was established on a green field site in 2003 with the emphasis on profit per cow achieved by maximising yield from forage and better cow health/welfare which has boosted business performance. The longer-term aim is to further expand the business.

Nick Davis from Wales recently changed his farming system from beef and sheep production to dairying so he will outline the reasons why he changed to dairying. He will discuss his key performance targets for the dairy business and the short and medium term goals of the business.

The final conference session will be based on a panel discussion on the potential for dairy-bred beef with the panel consisting of a farmer who rears the calves, a calf grower, a beef finisher and a scheme co-ordinator who deals with calf to beef production systems.

The Conference will be preceded by the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Society which concludes a year of Diamond Jubilee events culminating in a very successful anniversary dinner held on 30th October 2019.

The conference will also see the announcement of winners in the Grassland Farmer of the Year Awards which will be presented before lunch. Once again this prestigious competition has been generously sponsored by Danske Bank.

The Society President and Executive Committee look forward to another interesting and informative conference which is sure to attract a good attendance at The Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick.

Prior booking is of course essential and places may be reserved by contacting the Honorary Secretary George Reid via email secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk or telephone 07920 037910.