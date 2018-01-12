Business Planning seminar coming to Kilkeel

Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) is an initiative being managed by CAFRE and is a key element of the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

The Business Planning theme of Farm Family Key Skills addresses the needs of farmers, farm family members and farm employees to increase their levels of knowledge and awareness in business planning and risk management.

A Business and Succession planning seminar open to all members of the farming community including livestock farmers is being held in Kilkeel on 17th January 2018. The seminar is being organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support

A Business Planning seminar focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses has been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support to be delivered in the Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel on Wednesday 17th January 2018.

Seminars will be delivered by industry professionals from local Accountancy and Law firms.

Topics covered include an overview and awareness of taxation including the main areas under which there may be liabilities, reliefs and allowances that apply to farm businesses and recent tax changes that will impact on the farm business including land mobility.

These seminars will also provide farmers with important information on succession planning and business resilience and risk management including financial budgeting, forecasting and the impact of market volatility on farm profitability.

Former Greenmount student James Irvine from Kilkeel commented: “It is always important to plan ahead in any business, not only in the short term but also longer term and I would encourage farmers, farm family members and farm employees to attend one of these seminars where they will get a chance to hear from industry professionals on issues related to taxation and succession planning.”

Twenty seminars are being delivered in local venues across Northern Ireland from November 2017 to March 2018 with doors opening at 7.30pm and seminars beginning at 8.00pm.

To date well over 200 people have attended seminars and the feedback has been very positive. David Harris from Toomebridge, who attended the first seminar at Greenmount Campus said: “It was great to be updated on these important issues from a range of excellent speakers who obviously had a very good understanding of the issues facing farmers.”

The seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters within farm families would all benefit from attending a seminar.

For further information, contact the delivery agent for this training programme Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit www.cafre.ac.uk.