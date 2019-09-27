Busy day of horsejumping enjoyed

A busy day was had by all who attended the Meadows Equestrian Centre as they ran a very successful leg of the popular Ulster Region Autumn Pony Tour sponsored by TRI Equestrian NI.

With all three arenas at the Meadows Centre in use, the day ran without any issue with all riders getting to go home before the evening closed in.

Robert Russell riding Munsboro Plunkett, winners of the 128 1m

The Autumn Pony Tour running in arenas one and two, whereas in Arena three the ever-popular Unregistered Jumping for Horse and ponies continued.

In Arena 1 the 148 riders started off the day with the 148 90cms, of the 29 starters, 16 combinations claimed double clears on the day to walk away with some prize money as well as TRI vouchers for the onsite store.

Later in the day, the 148 1.10 athletes put on a display of true horsemanship, with Erin Crawford from Co. Donegal recording the fastest round of the day, breaking the finish beam in 25.07 seconds, just 0.43 seconds ahead of Lucy Morton and Tynan Bo Bo Bear.

Later in the afternoon, the 138 ponies came out in force, with classes ranging from 80cms – 1.10m. In the 80cm and 90cms classes, double clears were the objective of the day. In both these classes riders did not disappoint, as several riders recorded double clears in both.

The 138 1m resulted in a nail-biting finish with just 0.04 seconds separating first and third places. In the end, ‘Rockin Roxie’ ridden by Jenny Dunlop rocked home in 24.36 ahead of Oliver Doherty (24.39) and Cara McFadden (24.40).

Dunlop had an equally successful day in the 1.10m also making it a double with ‘Rockin Roxie’ as she once again ended up in poll position.

Arena 2 was a hive of activity as the 128 athletes took over the arena for the day. Commencing with the 128 50cms in the morning, the youngest of riders had their chance to show off their skills, with multiple double clears throughout the class.

The 128 1m has always been a hotly fought contest, and once again this class did not disappoint.

With some of the best ponies in the region going head to head for the valuable series points, on this occasion it was Robert Russell with his mother Jane’s ‘Munsboro Plunkett’ that took the maximum 10 points.

Completing the competitions in Arena 2 was the Children on Horses, in the 1m COH 8 of 10 combinations made it faultlessly through the course designed by resident international Aaron McCusker. Time was a deciding factor in the handicapped 1.10/1.20m.

Results

128 50cms Newcomers

Divided between Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Ellie Bingham), Angela Maguire’s Jack-A-Roo (Lexie Maguire), Andrea Cairns’s Priah (Shannon Cairns), Lisa Hannaway’s Princess Vicky (Megan Hannaway ).

128 60cms Newcomers

Divided between Jillian Nelson’s Casper (Ur) (Juliana Nelson), Jeanette Spence’s Dagda Mellow (Millie Spence), Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Ellie Bingham), Pam Moore’s Heather Molly (Keeva McElhennon), Orlaith O’Hagan’s He’s So Naughty (Harriet O’Hagan), Gabriel Tunney’s Horizon Star (Elsie Tunney), Hugh Treanor’s Laurtom Hot Pursuit (Kenny Treanor), Orla Diamond’s My Gingernut (Eenna Hamilton), Hazel Trimble’s Newtown Pebbles (IHR) (Elizabeth Millar), Andrea Cairns’s Priah (Shannon Cairns), Lisa Hannaway’s Princess Vicky (Megan Hannaway ), Victoria Clarke’s Quantum Persia (Chloe Clarke).

128 70cms

Divided between Jillian Nelson’s Casper (Ur) (Juliana Nelson), Karen Mc Fadden’s Charlie (Connie McFadden), Janet Currie’s Curolea Rosi (Rebecca Coulter), Lisa Donnan’s Derrylanghan Sparrow (Lucy Donnan), Roisin Cathcart’s Florry Ward (Chloe Cathcart), Niki Taylor ‘s Goldengrove Fantasy (Medb Kinney), Lisa Donnan’s Goldilocks (LHI) (Lucy Donnan), Pam Moore’s Heather Molly (Keeva McElhennon), Hazel Trimble’s Mighty Minion (Elizabeth Millar), Owen Sharkey’s Molly Polly (Eenna Hamilton), Rachel Armstrong’s Mrs Diablo (Hannah Thompson), Orla Diamond’s My Gingernut (Eenna Hamilton), Hazel Trimble’s Newtown Pebbles (IHR) (Elizabeth Millar), Victoria Clarke’s Quantum Persia (Chloe Clarke), Jayne Bright’s SUZY (Medb Kinney), Martin and Tracy Kelly’s Tuity Fruity (Eunan Kelly ), Hazel Trimble’s Tullyhogue Montana (Elizabeth Millar).

128 80cms

Divided between Martin and Tracy Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Eunan Kelly ), William Jnr Adair’s ALLAND SPARKLE (Adam Adair), Martin and Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Caitlin Kelly), Karen Mc Fadden’s Charlie (Connie McFadden), Kim Coleman’s Charlie Black (Amy Coleman), Lisa Donnan’s Derrylanghan Sparrow (Lucy Donnan), Orla Diamond’s Diamond’s Sunshine (Eenna Hamilton), Niki Taylor‘s GOLDENGROVE FANTASY (Medb Kinney), Jenna Fitzpatrick Burns’s Lisnagades Limitededition (Johan Fitzpatrick Burns), Angela Maguire’s Manny (Lexie Maguire), Hazel Trimble’s Mighty Minion (Elizabeth Millar), Owen Sharkey’s Molly Polly (Eenna Hamilton), Lynn Caskey’s Ruthstown Speed (Zoe Caskey), Michael Rice’s Scarletts Cromwell (Lily Tunney), Diane Weatherup ‘s Scooby don’t (Caitlin Weatherup), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Class Act (Jessica Baxter), Jayne Bright’s Suzy (Medb Kinney), Lisa Smith’s Top Spot (Lori Smith).

128 Under 10 85cms

1, Lisa Torrens’s Tynan Petal (Cillian Torrens); 2, Niki Taylor’s Maximilo (Medb Kinney); 3, Gabriel Tunney’s In It To Win It (Lily Tunney); 4, Jenna Fitzpatrick Burns’s Chocolat II (Johan Fitzpatrick Burns); 5, Katheryne McCracken’s Sweet Lily (CPBS) (Elizabeth McCracken); 6, Gabriel Tunney’s Crindle Bee Two (Lily Tunney).

128 90cms

1, Ronan Mclaughlin’s Lucky Number (Pi) (Zara-Jane Kelly); 2, Lisa Torrens’s Tynan Petal (Cillian Torrens); 3, Lisa Smith‘s Knockmenagh Rocco (Lori Smith); 4, Katheryne McCracken’s Sweet Lily (CPBS) (Elizabeth McCracken); 5, Gabriel Tunney’s In It To Win It (Lily Tunney); 6, Lisa Torrens’s Tyrrellspass Mademoiselle (Irl) (Charlotte McCracken).

128 1m

1, Jane C P Russell’s Munsboro Plunkett (Robert Russell); 2, Ronan McLaughlin’s Linde Hoeve’s Ricardo (Jamie Clarke); 3, Victoria Clarke’s Lackaghmore Barbie (Jamie Clarke); 4, Ronan Mclaughlin ‘s Lucky Number (pi) (Zara-Jane Kelly); 5, Lisa Smith’s Knockmenagh Rocco (Lori Smith); 6, Katheryne McCracken’s Uquam d’Emery PFS (Charlotte McCracken).

138 80cms

Divided between Hugh Treanor’s Abuelito (SJI) (Caitlin Rafferty), Colm Mcgrath’s Coomlogane Kojak (Kiera McGrath), Lisa Smith ‘s Newtown Thunder Lady (Tia Smith), Laura McElhatton ‘s Shanbo mirah star (Savannah-rose McElhatton ), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Kiowa Moon (Caoimhian Sharkey), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Miss Ellie (ihr) (Caoimhian Sharkey), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Mr Gucci (Ben Walsh), Kathryn Bratton’s Twitchit (Emma Bratton).

138 90cms

Divided between Nicola Burns’s Ardnacashel Little Dreamer (Emma Burns), Beverley Mc Cullough’s Beechill Sue (Mya Mc Cullough), Gabriel Tunney’s Brackla Dancer (Ben Walsh), Andrew Boville’s Buster (HPA) (Shannon Boville), Colm Mcgrath’s Coomlogane Kojak (Kiera McGrath), Vivian Hamill’s Dernahatten Coevers Hills (Grace Hamill), Paul Mc Cann’s Gortmore Julie (Lucy Mc Cann), Cali O’donnell’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (calum mc veigh), Gwen Garrett’s Moonlit Cassiopeia (Lucy Morton), Pamela Lowe’s Roughan Boy (Lucie Mcilhatton), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Boomadonna (Jessica Baxter), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Lackaghmore Louis (Caoimhian Sharkey), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Miss Ellie (ihr) (Caoimhian Sharkey), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Mr Gucci (Ben Walsh), James Mcevoy’s Super Sue (Ellen McEvoy), Glenda McBride’s Tynan Espresso (Peter Morton).

138 1m

1, Andrew Dunlop’s Rockin Roxie (Jenny Dunlop); 2, Sarah Doherty’s Sparkling Nina Lass (Oliver Doherty); 3, McFadden Equine’s Cullagh Dawn (Cara Mc fadden ); 4, Andrew Thompson’s Keogans Boy (Beth Thompson); 5, Karen Mc Fadden’s Orfelia VD Bisschop (Cara Mc fadden ); 6, Lorna Moore’s Seapatrick Make A Move (Benjamin Moore).

138 1.10m

1, Andrew Dunlop’s Rockin Roxie (Jenny Dunlop); 2, Sarah Doherty’s Sparkling Nina Lass (Oliver Doherty); 3, Sarah Doherty’s Springhill Copper Beech (Oliver Doherty); 4, Judith Dunlop’s Cornhill Snowey (Jenny Dunlop); 5, McFadden Equine’s Cullagh Dawn (Cara Mc Fadden); 6, Jane C P Russell’s Miss Mull (Camryn Clarke).

148 90cms

Divided between Brian McLean’s A Class Act (Anna McLean), Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Majeika (Lucy Morton), Brendan Canavan’s Diamond II (Megan O’NEILL), Marie McElroy’s Erganagh Camaderry (Bláthnaid Doherty), Hugh Treanor’s Grove Patches (Shannon Treanor), Nicola Mitchell’s Hill Rose (CPBS) (Jordana Mitchell), Jacqueline Browne’s Hillbillie Rocky (Emily Browne), Jane Clarke’s Lissyegan bonny babe (Maeve Clarke), Marie McElroy’s Smurf Way (Bláthnaid Doherty), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Boom’s Clover (Ben Walsh), Lisa Torrens’s Sparkling Mr. Boom Top (Dylan Torrens), Derek Reid’s Springhill Premier (Oliver Doherty), Lyndsay Barnett’s Stonebrook Tosca (Ava Stubbs), Jeanette Abbott’s Valley Clover Dream (Tiana-Grace Abbott), John Jackson’s Woodchip (IHR) (Anna Jackson), Linda Buchanan’s Woodhills Pride (Catherine Buchanan), Owen Sharkey’s Woodside lad (Caoimhian Sharkey).

148 1m

Divided between Eugene Mccaffrey’s Bungi (Freya Sayle), Jane C P Russell’s Cwmdwyfran Noson Dywyll (Amy Coleman), Victoria Clarke’s Free Lily (Harrison Blair), Jacqueline Browne’s Hillbillie Rocky (Emily Browne), Christine Crozier’s Kildromin Banjo (Caoimhe Crozier), Sarah McLean’s Kiltiernan Bell (Katy McLean), Paddy Douglas’s Lough Allen Dancer (Paris Douglas), Phelim Comey’s Princess Nora (Caitlin Comey), Nicola Burns’s Tullymurry Sunshine (Zara Burns).

148 1.10m (inc 6/7 Year Old)

1, Denise Crawford’s Sparkling Castlewarren Gold (Erin Crawford); 2, Joanne Morton’s Tynan Bo-Bo Bear (Lucy Morton); 3, Liam Clancy’s Fernando (SIES) (Ella Clancy); 4, Denise Crawford’s Charlton Supreme (Erin Crawford); 5, Victoria Steele’s Off Limits (Emily Steele); 6, Hugh Treanor’s Bay Star Lady (Shannon Treanor).

148 1.20m

1, Deirdre Grant’s Saxton Freedam (Yiayan Evans); 2, Dermot Walsh’s Meddlesome Myrtle (John McEntee); 3, Jean Finney’s Corradino Du Bary (Alex Finney); 4, Denise Crawford’s Sparkling Castlewarren Gold (Erin Crawford); 5, Dermott Lennon’s Brooklyn Du Granit (Katie McEntee); 6, Stacey Babes’s Wrenwood Bambilino (John McEntee).

Children on horses and juniors 1m

Divided between Carly Breydin’s Satinka Magic (Freya Sayle), Jane Clarke’s Delton (Tadhg Clarke), Vina Buller’s Sillan Coevers (Sadie McMahon), Linda Buchanan’s Skypark Elite (Catherine Buchanan), Raymond Farrell’s Oos Zena (Shauna Farrell), Geraldine Ferran’s Mirdads Jebreeel (Teaghán Eamonn Burns), Dean Bell’s Garryduff Diamond Mine (Ben Maybin), Ronan McLaughlin’s Corleano (Ben Walsh).

Children on horses and juniors 1.10/1.20m

1, Teresa McKenna’s Amigo ( NL) (Simone Leathem); 2, Amy Black’s Iceman van Wittenberg (Lucy Morton); 3, Dean Bell’s Garryduff Diamond Mine (Ben Maybin); 4, Vina Buller’s Sillan Coevers (Sadie McMahon); 5, Jane Clarke’s Hilton Z (Ruari Clarke); 6, Jane Clarke’s Delton (Tadhg Clarke).