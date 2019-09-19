Busy months for Ahoghill YFC

Ahoghill YFC has been extremely busy since the change-over in office bearers in April.

The club’s top office bearers are as follows: club leader, Rachel Glliespie, club secretary, Kathryn Speers, club treasurer, Michelle Petticrew and public relations officer, Rebecca Speers.

In April, members had their annual charity car wash, helping to raise over £450 for ‘Friends of the Cancer Centre’.

Having spent time perfecting their singing voices, they were then ready to sing at the annual church service.

Everyone commented on how wonderful and enjoyable listening to the singing was.

At the County Efficiency competition, member Nicole Connor was awarded second best treasurer in Co Antrim.

At the end of April, several members travelled to Co Londonderry for the AGM and conference. During this weekend, James Kelso was awarded fifth in the Ulster Young Farmer competition (25-30 category).

By the beginning of May football practices were well underway, and sports nights have been challenging but enjoyable.

Both girls and boys football teams saw several successes through the football season. Member Rebecca Speers was selected as Ballymena Show Queen 2019 in April. She enjoyed carrying out her duties and representing Ahoghill YF.

This is the third consecutive year that Ahoghill YFC has held the show queen title.

At the beginning of May, the club had a team of members take part in the Belfast Marathon.

Each member completed a leg each, but Iain Wright didn’t stop there. He went on to complete the whole marathon in just four hours and 10 minutes.

Lucy Hurrell struck gold on the first day of Balmoral Show, winning first place (25-30 category) in Floral Art.

The club has competed in many competitions throughout the summer months including the ‘Build It’ competition as well as the tractor handling competition and jeep challenge.

The club was involved in a number of county competitions held at Antrim Show in July. Members, Nicole Connor and Michelle Petticrew came first in the girls’ task.

Ahoghill YFC had their annual barbecue which was a great success with brilliant weather and a good turnout.

Ahoghill YFC member, Kathryn Speers has returned safely from her exchange in Canada.

Kathryn spent three months with various hosts.

She had such an amazing time on her travels and said it was a fantastic opportunity which she encourages all to take part in.

Ahoghill YFC finished the summer with committee meetings, planning their exciting new winter programme and have come up with great ways to encourage new members to join.

The club have just had their first club meeting of the year.

It has been lovely seeing new and old members returning for what is sure to be another excellent year with Ahoghill YFC.