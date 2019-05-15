Busy times for Kells and Connor YFC

Kells and Connor YFC have had a busy few weeks.

The club hosted Straid YFC for an exchange night. Members from both clubs enjoyed some friendly rivalry while taking part in the evening’s games.

Houston, Shannon, Sarah, Elle, Peter and Jonny at the quiz

They finished the evening with some food which everyone enjoyed.

The club hosted a quiz night on March 1. Parents, friends and club members were challenged with some tricky questions but were rewarded with tea and buns.

Well done to the winning teams and a big thank you to everyone who came and donated. The total amount raised was £291.

The club held their annual parents’ night on April 12. Parents and friends were introduced to Kells and Connor High School, giving the audience a good laugh and showing some of the fun the club gets up to.

Prize winners at the quiz

The audience were treated to some quality singing from club members, which included their famous club song.

Members were rewarded for their hard work and participation through the year with the prize giving, well done to everyone who took part.

A good night was had by all and a special thanks must go to those who came to attend. £344 was donated at the parent’s night and is much appreciated by the club.

As summer approaches the club are looking forward to taking part in sports nights and hosting their own sports night on June 14.

As the club look forward to celebrating their 60th anniversary later in the year, they would like to ask anyone who has old photos of the Kells and Connor YFC to get in contact.