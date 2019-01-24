BVA President appointed to Board of Trustees at Send a Cow

The President of the British Veterinary Association, Simon Doherty, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of international development charity Send a Cow.

The Board has responsibility for the proper governance of the organisation and its vision, mission, values and strategic direction.

Simon brings a wealth of professional and personal experience to the role, having spent over 20 years in the veterinary sector.

Simon is already a warm supporter of the charity which works with smallholder families in six African countries and has seen the work first-hand after visiting Send a Cow projects in Ethiopia and Kenya.

As a veterinary surgeon with a keen interest in global livestock health, welfare and preventative medicine, Simon says he was naturally drawn to the work of Send a Cow and their practical approach in farm training: “Part of my interest in Send a Cow is their back-to-basics approach to sustainable agriculture, ensuring that cattle are well looked after and productive, and using manure and urine from livestock to enrich soil so that families can grow food to eat and sell. I have seen for myself how this very practical approach to farming is transforming lives; I regularly describe Send a Cow’s work to colleagues as a prime example of ‘One Health in action’.”

Simon has been a volunteer Ambassador for the charity since 2013, regularly talking to community groups and schools to share the work of the organisation and helping to raise funds. His support has also extended to providing strategic technical and veterinary support to a number of the charity’s initiatives.

Speaking of his new role which officially started on 18th January, Simon says: “I have been involved with Send a Cow for many years. I hope that through my appointment to the Board of Trustees I can help continue to raise awareness around the charity’s fantastic work, building on my previous experience as an Ambassador and on the UK Advisory Board, using my networks in the veterinary and agricultural sector.”

Founded in 1988 by a group of UK dairy farmers, Send a Cow provides training in sustainable farming, business skills and gender equality alongside the provision of livestock, seeds and tools. Working with families for up to five years, the charity helps people to grow their own food and earn an income. From sending just 32 cows to Uganda in 1988, the charity has gone on to help two million people across some of the poorest parts of Africa and has big plans to help many more. To find out more visit www.sendacow.org.