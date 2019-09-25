BVA president steps down

Simon Doherty has concluded his year as British Veterinary Association (BVA) President with his final Presidential Address to over 100 delegates at BVA Members’ Day at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea, Wales.

In his speech, as well as welcoming his successors, Simon looked at some of the highlights over the past year which included more joined up working between government and the veterinary community.

He said: “We are in an unprecedented period of change, challenge and uncertainty. What is clear, however, is that Team Vet is a small but hugely passionate and valued profession that will equip itself as well as it can to support animal and public health and welfare in the months ahead.”

Simon will continue on the BVA Officer team as Senior Vice President.

During BVA’s AGM, small animal and exotics vet, Daniella Dos Santos was elected BVA President for 2019/2020. Staffordshire-based, farm and mixed animal vet, James Russell was elected Junior Vice President and will join Daniella and Simon on BVA’s Officer team for 2019/2020.

This year’s keynote speech was delivered by Chiron Award winner Professor Abdul Rahman. His talk looked at the efforts to gain political support and regional cooperation for dog vaccination programmes in Asia and focused on the need for joined-up working between public health, veterinary, livestock and animal welfare agencies.

Several awards were made to vets across the profession at BVA Members’ Day for outstanding contributions to veterinary science and services to the profession in the UK and in developing countries.