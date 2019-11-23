BYGONE DAYS: Annual dinner told that Ulster linen ‘still has lots of friends’

The Ulster industry “still has lots of friends”, declared Mr W H Jackson of the Irish Linen Guild at the 28th annual dinner of the Portadown Chamber of Commerce which was held this week in 1956 in the Savoy Cafe, Portadown.

He added that he was sure that the Irish linen Industry would “come through its present testing time all right”.

He said that thus far in 1956 exports of linen as a dress fabric to the United States were bigger than they were in any year before the Second World War.

With improvements in dyeing, processing and crease resistance coming along he said that he did not see any reason why this upward trend should not remain a big factor in the economy of Northern Ireland.

He noted that the linen industry still employed about 25 per cent of “the employable personnel” of the province.

He remarked: “Ulster still has lots of friends.”

The secretary of the Northern Ireland Housewives League, Mrs Spark, said that more women should enter the public life of the country both in central and local government.

Farming society records £338 profit from show

The News Letter reported this week in 1954 that the cups and trophies won that year’s show held by Fermanagh Farming Society had been distributed Mrs R Browne at the Town Hall in Enniskillen.

She had been deputising for Mrs H S C Richardson, Rossfad, who earlier in the day sustained broken ankle fall.

The secretary, Mr W C Wilson, in his report, said that despite restricted activities, due to the weather, and an understandable falling off in entries, that the 1954 show showed a profit of £185.

Stand letting receipts, less expenses, amounted to £153, increasing the profit already mentioned to £338. The society at that time,

Dog saves Ulster couple from fire

The lives of a couple living in a farmhouse at Lisnabreeny in Castlereagh where this week in 1955 saved by their the Alsatian dog Tania, which scraped on their bedroom door and barked when the building caught fire.

Flames completely destroyed the dwelling and several outbuildings, but a £1,000 silo, filled with feeding stuffs, escaped damage.

The farmhouse was owned by Mr George McDowell. On being rescued by the dog Mr McDowell said: “I immediately thought of the stock, and ran back. I got all the animals – 12 cows and 15 calves - outside.”