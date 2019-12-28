BYGONE DAYS: Co Antrim family recover in hospital after farmhouse blaze

It was reported by the News Letter this week in 1956 that a mother and her son and daughter were recovering in the Moyle Hospital, Larne, suffering from injuries received when an outbreak of fire occurred at their home at Aughagash, Glenarm, on Saturday, December 22.

They were Mrs Wharry, wife of James Wharry, farmer; William Wharry, aged 26, and Esther Wharry, aged 35.

It was noted that William was suffering from burns to his hands and lower parts of his body and scalding to the face and head.

His injuries were received when he was rescuing three-year-old child from one of the rooms in the blazing building, and Esther was burned about the face and neck when making her escape from the house.

At the hospital it was stated that she had “a more comfortable day but was still ill”.

William’s condition was described as satisfactory.

Mrs Wharry jumped from a first floor window.

She fractured bone in her left foot and also suffered cuts and numerous bruises.

Her husband also jumped from an upstairs window and suffered cuts to the back of his head.

He was treated by Dr Brennan, Glenarm.

James Wharry junior received burns to one of bis hands and after treatment at hospital returned to his home.

Margaret Wharry (29), escaped practically uninjured.

When it was realised that Mr and Mrs. Wharry’s three-year-old grandchild, Marlene Wilson, was still In her room, William Wharry immediately plunged into the blazing building and minutes later reappeared at an upstairs window with Marlene his arms.

He then descended ladder with her to safety. She had been overcome by fumes, but recovered later in hospital.

The kitchen was gutted and some damage also was caused to rooms on the first floor.

The Larne unit of the Northern Ireland Fire Service responded to the call for assistance.

Uncertainty about power supply to rural lines in NI

A White Christmas this week in 1956 had caused chaos with electricity supplies in rural areas across Northern Ireland, reported the News Letter.

Engineers and workmen of the Electricity Board had worked to restore supplies, but officials of the board could not say when all rural lines would be in action again.

Supplies which had been restored to Killyleagh and Shrigley, Co Down were again interrupted by line faults three hours later, difficulties which were beyond its control.

A statement by the Electricity Board said that 10 main line faults had been repaired, and this had restored supplies to the major proportion of the main line system.

Work was in hand on 13 main line faults and being arranged for on eight other known main line faults.

The statement went on: “Apart from the storm damage to the main line system, very considerable damage has also been reported to rural lines. Repair works are being organised as patrols locate the site and nature of the faults, but it Is not possible at this stage to say with any degree of certainty when all supplies will be fully restored.”

Mr James Walker, chairman of the Electricity Board, said at press conference that the cost the damage and loss of revenue to board might be as much as £100,000, although it was hoped that It would not be so high.

He pointed out that, in addition to the loss of revenue, there would be a substantial bill In employees’ wages, which were at double time rates.

Instead of the usual skeleton staff which worked at Christmas, there were about 1,150 engineers and workers In action in various parts of Ulster trying to cope with the damage. An indication the scale of their task is that there are 4,216 high tension and 2,600 low tension lines.