BYGONE DAYS: Consequences of repeal of the Corn Laws leads to anger among farmers

A public meeting of tenant farmers was held this week in 1850 in the Shore Street Meeting House in Holywood, Co Down, “for the purpose of taking in consideration the present depressed state of agricultural interests” in the neighbourhood and “of adopting such measures as might be deemed necessary.”

John Greenfield, Esq, Jackson Hall acted as the chairman of the meeting, and a number of resolutions were passed at the meeting.

These included:

Moved by Hugh R Greenfield, Esq, seconded by Mr William Pollock: “That, owing to the low price of agricultural produce, occasioned partly by the repeal of the Corn Laws, it is believed that the majority of farmers

in this parish will be reduced to destitution, unless a speedy and liberal reduction of rent be made, so that they may be enabled to compete with the foreign producers who hold their land at a nominal rent.”

Moved by the Reverend Henry Henderson, seconded by Hugh Stewart, Esq: “That we have seen, with alarm and indignation, several farmers, in this and adjoining parishes, turned out of their holdings, on which they have expended large sums in building and other permanent improvements, without any compensation, because they were no longer able to pay the rack-rent; and the landlord immediately afterwards reducing the rent to strangers – thereby destroying the tenant-right, driving the old tenant to beggary, and creating general dissatisfaction and distrust.”

At the conclusion of the meeting the following was resolved: “That a society be now formed to be called the Holywood Tenant Farmers’ Association, to disseminate information of agricultural subjects, and every lawful means to protect the interests of the tenant farmers of this parish.”

Good prices for wheat and oats reported from Belfast markets

Mr John Pim, Jnr, Commission and Insurance Agent, this week in 1850, supplied the News Letter with the following report on prices from the Belfast Markets as of January 12, 1850.

The report read: “In our market this week the demand for wheat was good, and prices were fully supported. Flour also maintains it value.

“In oats and oatmeal there is not any change to report.

“Indian Corn is dull and may be quoted 2s 6d per ton lower than last week.

“Flax is unchanged in value.

“Wheat – Wheat, white (farmers’ lots, 112lbs), 6s 8d to 8s 6d; 6s, 8d to 8s 4d. Store lots, per ton, Irish, £8 to £8 10s 0d; Rhine, 10 0s to £10 2s 0d; French, £10 0s to £10 2s 0d; Polish Odessa, £9 0s to £9 12s.

“Oats – Poland, 4s 8d to 5s 6d per cwt; Potato, 5s 1d to 5s 8d per cwt.

“Barley – 4s 9d to 8d per cwt.

“Indian Corn – Yellow, £6 12s 6d to £6 17s 6d; White, £6 15s 9d to £7 5s 0d.

“Flour – Irish, superfine, 11s 6d to £6 17s 6d; fine, 11s 0d to 12 0d; thirds, 9s 6d to 10s 6d; fourth, 7s 0d to 8a to 0d; American, 24s 0d to 25s 6d per barrel.

“Bran – 3s 9d to 4s 9d per cwt.

“Bacon – Irish, 38s 0d to 40s 0d per cwt; American, 30s 0d to 35s 0d per cwt.

“Hams – Irish, 64s 0d to 70s 0d per cwt; American, 30s 0d to 50s 0d per cwt.

“Mess Pork – Prime, 60s 0d to 63s 0d per barrel; second, Coopers’ brand, 40s 0d, 50s 0d per kilo.

“Mess Beef – Fresh, 75s to 80s.

“Lard – Bladdered, Irish, 44s 0d to 40s to 46s 0d per cwt; kegs and firkins, 40s 0d to 42s 0d per cwt; refined, bladdered, 44s 0d to 45s 0d per cwt; kegs, 39s to 40s per cwt.”