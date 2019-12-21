BYGONE DAYS: Food hoarders will be dealt with ruthlessly warns minister

Food hoarders would be punished. This fact was emphasised by Lord Woolton in a speech at Portsmouth this week in 1940 reported the News Letter.

“It is against the law to hoard,” he said, “and if I find any hoarders I will deal with them remorselessly, ruthlessly, and with intense pleasure.”

He added: “We are going to live more simply and more deliberately in the future.

“We are now on the attack. We are hitting the enemy and we are fighting that battle overseas, which is the proper place for Britain to fighting.

“By the grace of God and the courage of our fighting forces, we are able to look to the events of the last few days with thankfulness and hope.”

Lord Woolton continued: “We are now taking away some of those ships that have been bringing food into this country, and are using them to take food, guns, shells, munitions and supplies to the men who are fighting in the Middle East.

“Those fighting men of ours are not going without food in order that we should have abundance in this country.”

It was noted that certain parts of Great Britain, during the coming few days, could find that their supplies of meat were “less than their normal requirements.”

It was noted that sufficient number of animals had not been marketed and the deficiency had to be made good from reserves of imported meat which may not be distributed to every centre in time. In these circumstances the Ministry of Food had told butchers that they should not hesitate to reduce sales to catering establishments. It was also reported that the Minister of Food had made an order under which, from the following Monday, that the price of category 4 eggs - eggs produced in the Dominions, excepting South African eggs marked “cooking” would be increased by sixpence per dozen or 5s per 120.

Second Christmas show and sale of fat pigs held at Allams

The News Letter during this week in 1932 reported that the second of the series of Christmas shows and sales of fat pigs was held at Messrs B J Allam Ltd in Oxford Mart, Belfast.

It was noted that supplies totalled upwards of eight hundred head comprising “baconers, cutters, porkers and fat sows”.

The preliminary judging was carried out by Mr Patrick Gilliland, Mr Isaac Mulholland and Mr S T Wolverson (Wolverhampton).

It was noted that Yorkshire and half-Yorkshire again predominated, and out of a very large entry Mr Joseph Maybin was selected for first place.

His exhibit scaled 11 3/4cwt and realised £24 10s (41s 9d), the purchaser being Mr A E Thompson.

The second prize went to Mr John Martin for five pigs, 12cwt, 1qr, 14lbs, £24 5s (39s 3d), the same buyer; and third prize to Mr J T Maxwell for eight pigs, 20cwt, £40 (40s), purchaser was Mr Isaac Mulholland.

The foregoing liveweight values were exceeded a number of times by consignments too late for the show.

The following prices were recorded: Mr H H Carson sold nine pigs, 18cwt, 1qr, 14lbs, £40 1s (43s 6d); Mr W Poole sold six pigs, 12cwt £25 2s (43s 6d); Mr Nedwell, four pigs, 81cwt (41s 3d); Mr F Reid, 11 pigs, and the lowest price recorded for sizeable shipping to Yorkshire was 38s.

There was a good entry for porkers, and up 49s was from Mr W Dewart, 6cwt, 14lbs, £15 (49s); two, 2 1/2cwt, £5 14s (45s 6d); two, 2 1/2cwt, £5 10s (44s); six, 4 1/2cwt, £9 (40s).

For cutters was an improved demand and increased values – 8 pigs, 12cwt, £26 (43s 3d); six 10 ½cwt £21 18s (41s 9d); three, 5 1/4cwt, £10 13s (40s 6d).