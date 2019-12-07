BYGONE DAYS: Impounded livestock are driven away by smugglers on the border

It was discovered on Saturday morning (November 30) that 32 head of cattle, most of which had been impounded by the police border patrols, had been driven off the lands of Mr F W Hart, veterinary surgeon, at Drumclay, Enniskillen, reported the News Letter this week in 1935.

It was reported that on the Friday that there had been 51 cattle grazing on the lands.

Some of the missing animals belonged to Mr Hart, but the majority were animals which police patrols seized at the border on suspicion of having been smuggled.

It was noted that police have found tracks leading from the lands on a circuitous route around Enniskillen.

The raiders appeared to have performed a remarkable feat in driving the cattle on to the railway line and across the Weirs Bridge, a structure over 60 feet high, spanning Lough Erne. this way they avoided passing through Enniskillen.

The tracks indicated that the animals reached Lisgoole, about two miles from Enniskillen, and in the direction of the Cavan-Fermanagh border.

The police were pursuing investigations.

Meanwhile in Co Tyrone there had been two further seizures of cattle had been made by the Castlederg and Killeter Customs patrol.

Sergeant Robinson, Constables Dyatt and Mitchell, of the Killeter patrol, captured 11 head Tullycar.

Three drovers escaped in the darkness.

It was the ninth seizure this patrol during November, the total haul being 35 head of cattle and 155 sheep.

Sergeant Stewart and Constable Beattie, the Caatlederg patrol, seized nine bullocks at Drumnabey.

The owner of the lands denied all knowledge of the cattle.

On the banks of the Foyle a party of smugglers were surprised by police patrol the Tyrone bank of the Foyle between Strabane and Londonderry early on the morning of Sunday, December 1, 1935, reported the News Letter.

The smugglers had been in boat and had forced two cows and six bullocks to swim the river.

Each animal had rope attached to it, and swam behind the boat.

The police had watched the operation from a place of concealment the Tyrone bank, and the animals left the water the patrol emerged from their hiding place and advanced to capture them.

They were however, seen by the smugglers, who scrambled into the boat and rowed fast as they could the Free State aide of the river.

The cattle were removed to Londonderry.

UFU conference focuses on poultry keeping in province

Mr W Hamnett, past president of the National Poultry Council and the PBA Council, addressed the second annual conference of the Ulster Farmers’ Union Poultry Clubs, which was held in the minor hall of the Belfast City YMCA, this week in 1935, reported the News Letter.

He urged the audience to “keep clear of office desk, or fireside poultry farming”, which he said, “have done more harm than research workers have done good”.

Mr Hamnett spoke on Poultry Keeping for Pleasure and Profit.

Dr G Scott-Robertson, permanent secretary of the Ministry Agriculture, presided over the lecture.

Dr Scott-Robertson congratulated the Ulster Farmers’ Union for having arranged the conference, by which they showed they appreciated the fact that the poultry industry constituted the biggest single item in the agricultural income of the province.

He remarked: “It is known that agriculture was worth more to Ulster than even the shipbuilding industry.

“Poultry keepers not only in Northern Ireland, but in England and Scotland, are very concerned about the incidence of diseases in their poultry flock.

“This is probably the biggest practical problem that confronted the poultry industry today.”

He added: “We in Northern Ireland are, perhaps, relatively in a more fortunate position than is the case in England and Scotland.

“It is true that there has been a very big expansion in the province’s poultry industry – from something like 6,000,000 birds in 1924 to nearly 10,000,000 birds – but that had been gradual, whereas Britain’s poultry expansion has been very rapid, and has taken place within three or four years.”

He said that he had often wondered to what extent that essential difference in the rate of expansion of the industry could be correlated with the incidence disease in England and, perhaps, Scotland.

Do you have an old farming story or old photographs that you would like to share with Farming Life readers? Get in touch – email darryl.armitage@jpimedia.co.uk.