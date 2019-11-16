BYGONE DAYS: Plans for dairy show at Balmoral announced

It was announced this week in 1955 that “in view of the success” of the dairy show which had been held at Balmoral in October that year, that it would be staged again in 1956, “but will be held separately from the autumn show and sale”.

These plans had been recommended in the report the cattle committee at the monthly meeting of the Council of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society which had been held in Belfast this week in 1955.

The dates were fixed for the week commencing November 12, and preliminary entries will be accepted up until October 3, the last day for calving was to be October 31.

Trade stands would again be included and it is planned to have the milkings on Monday and Tuesday, November 12 and 13, the inspection judging on the following day, and the team judging on Thursday and Friday, November 15 and 16.

The committee also placed on record a vote of thanks to their chairman, Mr John S Paton Philip, for his work in connection with the recent dairy show and nominated him for re-election the next year.

In fixing the prize list for next Balmoral Show in 1956, to be held on May 23 to 26, the cattle committee recommended the inclusion of classes for groups of three animals in the Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Red Poll, Jersey and Kerry sections, and intimated that the British Friesian Cattle Society had offered a perpetual challenge trophy for the champion British Friesian female at the annual show each year.

The horse committee’s report, which was also adopted, recommended an increase in prize money in the young stock and hunter classes at the following year’s annual show, and the deletion of the cob classes.

The committee also recommended that an effort should be made to include a class for two or four heavy horse teams with drays.

Mr Granville Nugent was unanimously nominated for re-election as chairman of the committee for 1956.

The poultry committee recommended an extended prize list for the May 1956 show, with 12 new classes for bantams, in addition two for turkeys, and four for young birds.

The committee approved, “in principle”, the inclusion of a poultry section in the dairy show to be held in 1956, and agreed to meet at later date to draw up the prize list.

Mr David Freeland, who was nominated chairman of the committee for next year, said that he had received, “with much pleasure”, a letter from one the oldest exhibitors of poultry in Great Britain, in which he stated that he had “never seen a show of poultry well planned as that at Balmoral, nor one which was kept clean throughout the entire show”.

The finance committee, in their report, which was also adopted, intimated that Mr J M Thompson had been appointed to act as chairman of the committee during the illness of Mr Pimlott, whose return they hoped would not be long delayed.

The committee reported that the Federation of Womens Institutes and the Young Farmers’ Clubs had agreed to stage a joint exhibit at the 1956 show.

Mr Rowland Lovat Fraser, Macdonald. Fraser and Co, Ltd, Perth, auctioneers, was elected to life membership, and six annual members were also elected.

Government guarantees price for milk producers

It was reported by the News Letter this week in 1940 that in consequence of the government guarantees in respect of milk prices for the period, October to March, 1940-1941, that the Ulster Ministry of Agriculture had issued prices which would be paid to producers who delivered milk to creameries during these months.

The prices being: November, 1/3 per gallon; December and January, 1/4 per gallon, February and March. 1/3 per gallon. A deduction of 1 3/4d per gallon was to be made in respect each gallon of separated milk returned to the producer.

The News Letter reported: the News Letter: “Those prices are for milk with average butterfat content equal to that delivered to all creameries.”

Butchers awarded pay increase

In this week in 1940 it was reported that the National Arbitration Tribunal (Northern Ireland) had made an award of 3s per week advance to journeymen butchers and 1s 3d per week to apprentices.

This increase was to take effect from the beginning of the first full pay period following the 8th November, 1940.

The parties to the arbitration were the Belfast Journeymen Butchers’ Association and the Northern Ireland Master Butchers’ Association. The claim by the journeymen was for 10s per week, 4s for apprentices, and a shortening the working week of 54 1/2 hours.