BYGONE DAYS: ‘There is too much milk and not enough beef’ warns MP

“I believe we have gone too much to milk and have not got a sufficient amount of beef,” warned Ulster MP Major J R E Harden (Unionist, Armagh) in response to the second reading of the Livestock Rearing Bill in the House of Commons, Westminster, this week in 1951.

The bill which proceeded through the Commons, without a division was described by Mr Tom Williams, the Minister of Agriculture, as the second stage, or the “beginning of the end”, of the long-term problems of hill farming areas.

The first, he said, was the Hill Farming Act. The minister said the purpose of the bill was to give effect to the government’s proposals for increasing the meat supplies at home by making better use of so-called marginal land.

Major Harden said that the government in Northern Ireland welcomed the bill because it extended the Hill Farming Act and “extended it little farther down the hill”.

He made it plain that he was expressing his personal views, and not the opinions of Northern Ireland.

“I welcome the bill,” he said. “I think it is a pity that it does not cover marginal land which is not in the upland areas. In Northern Ireland we have a great deal of semi-bog land. It is also a pity that one other type of land is not included, and that is the reclaimed woodland. There is a large area of cut down woodland which might be most useful for raising livestock.”

Major Harden also hoped that it would be possible for the small mixed farmer, “where the farmer had six milking cows”, to be allowed to switch to beef rearing if he wanted to.

He said: “He would have to wait three years before he could get any money back, but there are farmers in Northern Ireland, now producing milk, who would like to turn over to beef when they saw the advantage which they might get in getting their buildings into reasonable condition.”

He said that in his part of the world there was an export of surplus beef of 47,500 tonnes to England and some thousand tons of mutton.

“We produce 90,000,000 gallons of milk and only consumer 48,000,000 gallons. Some is exported to England, some goes to factories to make chocolate biscuits, and some to make tinned milk. I think we over-produce our milk and do not raise enough beef. I think we can do a great deal more by a much bigger beef production policy and export to England to help the shortage over here.”

Ulster’s output of eggs drop ‘not as bad as forecast’

Though the number of poultry in Northern Ireland had fallen by 15 per cent to 17,000,000, according to the census in June, the output of eggs, Mr J I Magowan, assistant secretary of the Ministry Agriculture, told the ministry’s annual conference of breeders this week in 1951, had not fallen the same proportion.

The egg output had fallen by 11 per cent, he said, but the “meat” output was higher, more pounds weight, having gone through the packers.

The meeting was held at Bryson House, Belfast, where Miss M A Lawson, of Roundhill, Strabane, distributed the awards for the egg laying and progeny tests at Stormont, as follows: Progeny Test, White Leghorn, H T Black, Blackhill, Coleraine. Rhode Island Red, Mrs J Bell, Springmount, Kells. Egg Laying Test, Ministry’s championship cup, Pen of White Leghorns, bred and entered by J Waugh, Castletown, Whitehead, Roundhill Cup (presented by Miss M A Lawson, for the pen which gained the next highest marks for type after the champion), J Telford, Rathfriland Road, Castlewellan (White Leghorns).

Mitchell Cup (presented by W. Mitchell, Foyle Street, Londonderry, for the pen of Leghorns (any variety) gaining highest marks for type among those which qualify for a first-class certificate. The champion pen, J Waugh; runner-up, winner of Roundhill Cup, J Telford. Fairbairn Cup (presented by Messrs, E F Fairbairn, Portadown, for the heavy breed pen of best type which qualifies for a first-class certificate) Rhode Island Reds, Mrs J Bell, Kells, Co Antrim, joint runner-up, Rhode Island Reds, entered by J Telford, and White Wyandottes, entered by Mrs A J Veitch, Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh.

Do you have an old farming story or old photographs that you would like to share with Farming Life readers? Get in touch – email darryl.armitage@jpimedia.co.uk.