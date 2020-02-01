BYGONE DAYS: Tributes paid to energetic workers of Ballymoney agricultural show

A net profit of over £75 to the year’s working was reported this week in 1935 at the annual meeting of North Antrim Agricultural Association in Bailymoney, and Mr W V McCleery, chairman of committee, congratulated the committee, the secretary (Mr William Beckett) and all concerned, on the financial position.

Senator Leslie, spoke of the loss the association had sustained on the death of their vice president, Mr R D Pinkerton, JP, who had been a foundation member of the association.

King George V

Reflecting on the contribution on the healthy state of the association, the Reverend B J McImoyle recalled that during the greatest crisis in the history of the association, when its debit balance was £1,450, there had been a motion that the association should wound up.

An amendment was passed that a committee should be appointed to into the matter and to see anything could be done.

It was at this time that Mr McCleery had begun his involvement with the association.

The Rev McImoyle remarked that it was principally due his “energetic help” and assistance that the association was “in the present happy position”.

The Rev McIlmoyle added: “In Ballymoney we are carrying on successfully, although many shows in Ulster are ceasing to exist, including Killyleagh, the oldest one in Ireland. I am exceedingly sorry that it has been lost.”

The Senator was elected president and Mr J G Best, JP, vlce president.

The committee management, with Mr McCleery as chairman, were re-elected, Mr Hugh Ramsay being appointed in place of Mr Best.

The annual show was fixed for June 26 that year.

It was decided to hold an Easter meeting of the association.

Meanwhile the annual meeting the North Derry Agricultural Society was held this week in 1935 in Coleraine.

The honourable secretary, Mr J Hunter, reported a net profit on the year’s working of £36 17s. Sixty three new members had been enrolled, and the balance due to the bank had been reduced from £296 13s 2d to £269 16s 1d.

The date for the 1935 show was fixed for Thursday, June 13.

Extended acreage for the King’s flax for coming year

It was reported by the News Letter this week in 1935 that progress had been with the cultivation of pedigree flax on the farm of King George V, pictured, at Sandringham and that all the crop grown there in 1934 had been carefully dried and stored.

The task of de-seeding of the flax and cleaning of the seed was now occupying the full attention of the staff, “and it is fully expected that there will an ample supply of seed to enable the growth of an extended acreage in Norfolk this year”.

It was hoped that when the spring arrived the scutching and retting plant would be completely installed and equipped for the production of fibre for the linen industry from the crop now was in hand.

The scheme, which the King took “a deep personal interest”, in was being conducted under the auspices of “Norfolk Flax Limited,” a company recently formed by leading firms in the linen trade.

It was being enthusiastically supported and, “there is every reason to believe that, it will prove highly successful in the interests of growers and users of flax in Northern Ireland”.

It has only been four years since the King had grown the first three acres of two new varieties of flax at Sandringham.

Two years previously the area under the crop was increased to 116 acres.

The flax had been sent to Ulster to be de-seeded and manufactured into linen.

About one-third of the 30 tons of seed produced was returned to Norfolk for growing in 1934 and the remaining 20 tons released for sale to growers in Northern Ireland where, “the demand was far in excess of the supply, as these pedigree seeds produce taller flax of higher fibre content”.

The crop of 1934, instead of being shipped off to Northern Ireland as before, was being treated on the Sandringham Estate.