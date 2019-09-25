CAFRE autumn equine health series

CAFRE have announced their autumn 2019 equine health series with four dates and topics.

The aim of the series is to provide up to date, scientific advancements and research in each of the different subject areas.

Expert speakers will share their knowledge and experience to assist equine professionals and owners to manage their horses in order to promote optimal health, welfare and performance

The four speakers and topics are outlined below.

Healthy Backs – Stephanie Bradley and Esther Skelly-Smith – 26 September 2019

Stephanie Bradley is an independent Master Saddle Fitter. Stephanie was the first UK saddle fitter to complete the international saddle fitting qualification with the Academy for Master Saddle Fitting Consultants and Equine Studies.

Stephanie will talk about the importance of correct saddle fitting for horse welfare and performance.

Esther Skelly–Smith launched Shanaghan Veterinary Services in 2017 - Northern Ireland’s first equine integrated veterinary referral service dedicated to providing an integrated approach to veterinary treatment and care of horses. The practice provides an array of referral services including veterinary acupuncture, veterinary chiropractic, equine dentistry, chronic pain management, rehabilitation and laser therapy. Esther will talk about recognising signs of back pain, diagnosis and rehabilitation of back pain in the horse.

Barefoot versus Shod Foot–The Science - Jonathan Nunn FWCF – 10 October 2019

Jonathan Nunn is a Fellow of the Worshipful Company of Farriers (WCF) and achieved his diploma in 1990 and has since gone on to become a WCF Judge & Examiner. Jonathan is a referral farrier for Pool House Equine where he attends a weekly lameness clinic. Jonathan uses Werkman Black mobile gait analysis technology regularly in his practice to monitor the horse’s gait over time, for early detection of deviations and to review remedial work and recovery.

Jonathan will look at the scientific evidence available, to give a balanced review of when it might be suitable to keep horses barefoot or shod, depending on the horse and situation.

Equine Therapy for Health, Recovery and Soundness – Rory O’Brien - 24 October 2019

Rory O’Brien is a McTimoney Animal chiropractor and deals in the rehabilitation of horses who are suffering from musculoskeletal and related issues. Rory is especially interested in Repetitive Strain Injury and the causes/advances related in this area.

Rory qualified with an MSc in Animal Manipulation from the McTimoney College of Chiropractic in 2016.

His published research includes a study looking into the “relationship between the age at which training the National Hunt Thoroughbred Racehorse commences and chiropractic assessment of skeletal symmetry”.

During the National Hunt/Point-to-Point season, much of Rory’s work involves treating racehorses using McTimoney techniques. In summer, he focuses on eventers and show jumpers.

Foal and Neonatal Care – Sarah O’Dwyer - 7 November 2019

Sarah O’Dwyer is the foaling specialist at Troytown GreyAbbey equine hospital and diagnostic centre in Kildare. After graduating from UCD, Sarah gained experience at Scone Equine Hospital, the largest of its kind in Australia. During her time there she won the coveted Clovelly internship to spend six months in the intensive care unit. Sarah will talk about the normal foaling process and the neonatal foal, as well as potential problems which may occur and how to identify them.

Each of the evenings will take place at the Ballinderry Inn, Moira. Doors open from 7pm for a 7.15pm start. The series will be free to attend but participants must register online before each event as spaces are limited. Online registration will close 48 hours before each evening.

The evenings qualify as CPD events for BHS Instructors, HSI Coaches and Veterinary Council of Ireland registered Vets and Vet Nurses, Saddle Fitters and Master Saddlers.

To register for any of these evenings, visit the CAFRE Equine Short Courses page: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/ or for further information, contact Rachel Annan, email: Rachel.annan@daera-ni.gov.uk .