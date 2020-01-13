CAFRE Beef Finishing - Awareness event planned for 16th January 2020

The efficient production of beef in an environmentally responsible manner continues to be of vital importance to the Northern Ireland industry, writes Graeme Campbell, Senior Beef and Sheep Technologist, CAFRE.

Livestock must be able genetically and through good management practices thrive in a way that delivers the beef product the consumer demands.

It is important to note that Great Britain takes 80% of the beef processed in Northern Ireland with the remaining 20% exported to the EU Market. The majority of this beef is for the high value retail and foodservice markets hence producing what the market requires is of upmost importance.

CAFRE are holding a KTT awareness event to highlight some of the main areas of concern, discuss feeding options and demonstrate practical solutions that farmers can take to maximise market returns.

This will include:

· Supplying what the market requires;

· Beef finishing feeding options throughout the winter finishing period. This will include efficient utilisation of grass silage and concentrates where appropriate to meet the nutritional needs of the finishing animal;

· Selecting cattle for slaughter – maximising returns by meeting market specifications;

· Financial benchmarking margins for finished animals.

This event will be held on Thursday 16th January 2020 at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus, Antrim. There will be two sessions:

Afternoon Session taking place from 2 – 4pm;

Evening Session taking place from 7 – 9pm.

If you are interested in attending please note that you can arrive at any time during the session but please ensure that you do not arrive after 4pm or 9pm. Please also note that groups will leave every 30 minutes.

If you require further information in relation to this event please E-mail: natasha.ferguson@daera-ni.gov.uk