CAFRE course now open for applications

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) Course is open for 2018/19 applications.

The classes will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks. All of the classes will be based in one of the three CAFRE Campuses - Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen. Classes will be sector based and include Dairying, Beef, Sheep and Crops.

A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is important that you book early to ensure you get the venue which best suits your needs.

Josh Armstrong, a beef farmer from Maguiresbridge who successfully completed the Beef Production course at the Enniskillen Campus in 2018, said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. It suited me that it was held in the evenings and close to home and I would thoroughly recommend the course to anyone interested in agriculture and thinking of applying for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.”

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/young-farmers-payment-regional-reserve/.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural training eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.

If you require any assistance when booking a place on this training, you can call CAFRE Industry Training Administration on 028 9442 6880 or by emailing Industry.TrainingAdmin@daera-ni.gov.uk.