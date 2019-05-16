CAFRE dry stone walling courses 2019

A dry stone wall, also known as a ‘dry stone dyke’, is a wall constructed from stones without the use of mortar to bind them together.

Many examples of dry stone walls can be found in the Mourne Mountains and in the Glens of Antrim.

Dry stone walls are an important part of the landscape. They are durable and attractive field boundary features which will last for many lifetimes if properly maintained. Dry stone walls also provide excellent shelter and homes for a wide range of small mammals, birds and insects.

While many dry stone walls have been well maintained and remain effective stockproof barriers, others are in need of rebuilding.

CAFRE will hold two dry stone walling training events on Saturday 25 May 2019 and Saturday 22 June 2019 (start time: 10.00 am) at CAFRE’s Greenmount Hill Farm, Glenwherry.

The courses will give participants the skills and knowledge to repair and maintain dry stone walls to:

- be stock-proof;

- maintain biosecurity with neighbouring farms;

- comply with EFS and NICMS Agri-environment Scheme requirements; and

- be of a type and style used in that locality.

Each training course will take place for one day and will include both a classroom session and on site practical. Course content will include health and safety, types and styles of dry stone wall, site preparation, stone selection and wall building.

Participants are asked to bring strong work gloves, steel toe-capped boots, warm outdoor clothing and a packed lunch/drinks. Safety spectacles may also be required.

If you would like to enrol for one of the dry stone walling training events in the agri-environment section, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support or telephone CAFRE admin on 028 9442 6880.