CAFRE dry stone walling courses – 2019

CAFRE will hold two dry stone walling training events on Friday 6 September 2019 and Saturday 14 September 2019 (start time: 10.00 am) at CAFRE’s Greenmount Hill Farm, Glenwherry.

The courses will give participants the skills and knowledge to repair and maintain dry stone walls to:

- be stock-proof;

- maintain biosecurity with neighbouring farms;

- comply with EFS and NICMS Agri-environment Scheme requirements; and

- be of a type and style used in that locality.

Each training course will take place for one day and will include both a classroom session and on site practical. Course content will include health and safety, types and styles of dry stone wall, site preparation, stone selection and wall building.

Participants are asked to bring strong work gloves, steel toe-capped boots, warm outdoor clothing and a packed lunch/drinks. Safety spectacles may also be required.

If you would like to enrol for one of the Dry Stone Walling training events in the Agri-Environment section, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support or telephone CAFRE admin on 028 9442 6880.