CAFRE launch £17,000 student bursary programme

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) at Loughry campus, Cookstown, has launched the 2019 student bursary programme, worth a total of £17,000, writes Adele Dallas, Loughry Campus, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

The bursaries are available to students studying Ulster University Higher Education (foundation and honours degree) food courses at Loughry campus and are supported by 17 organisations within the food industry, which includes two new sponsors, Kerry, Portadown and Lakeland Dairies.

Speaking at the launch event, CAFRE Director, Mr Martin McKendry, said: “It is very encouraging for both staff and students to see the food and drink industry supporting our undergraduates through the provision of very generous bursaries, some of which are combined with paid work placements. Each year we are adding to the number of bursaries offered to students, as the programme strengthens.

“The food and drink sector is vital to our economy and there is a growing demand for well qualified and motivated graduates.

“I wish to formally thank those companies who have provided this financial support to our students.

I encourage the students to grasp this excellent opportunity to compete for the bursaries on offer this year.”

CAFRE is deeply indebted to all bursary providers for their generous support.

Businesses who have shown their appreciation of the future talent that Loughry is developing include: ABP Food Group, Bank of Ireland, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Dunbia, Fane Valley/Linden Foods, First Trust Bank, Glanbia Cheese Ltd, Henderson Foodservice Ltd, Irish Farmers Journal, Kerry Omagh, Kerry Portadown, Lakeland Dairies, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Bank, WestRock – Belfast.