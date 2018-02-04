CAFRE launch EAA Soils Scheme training with support from industry

If you are one of over 1,000 farmers across Northern Ireland who received free soil sampling and analysis reports, co-ordinated by AFBI, as part of the EU Exceptional Adjustment Aid (EAA) Soils Scheme, then this training is for you.

Soil analysis reports provide valuable information on the nutrient content of your soils and it is important to make use of them when planning nutrient applications.

The workshops aim to help farmers who participated in the scheme to understand what their soil analysis report means. Planning lime, manure and fertiliser applications to produce high quality grass and forage crops, whilst improving and maintaining soil fertility; saving money on chemical fertilisers; reducing the risk of nutrient loss; and thus improving water quality are all important.

The workshops have been arranged jointly between CAFRE and AI Services under the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) initiative, which is partly funded by the EU under the NIRDP 2014-2010.

Participants in the Open Scheme (across NI) will receive an invitation to attend a workshop during February and participants in the Catchment Scheme (within 11 sub-catchments of the Upper Bann) will receive their invitation during March.

All workshops will take place at local venues. Once you receive your invitation contact AI Services to confirm your attendance.

Alternative dates are available, details of which are included in your invitation letter, but must be pre-booked.

For further information, contact AI Services on: 028 9083 3123.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity of training and start using your soil analysis now!